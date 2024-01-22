Utah Gymnastics Stay Put In Latest Road To Nationals Rankings

SALT LAKE CITY – After an impressive start to their season, the Red Rocks stumbled in week two before recovering quickly in week three.

Utah came in fourth place in their first quad meet at the Maverik Center nearly two weeks ago on January 13 after some highly uncharacteristic mistakes.

The Utes didn’t have time to dwell on it having to compete just three days later last Monday and put up a performance that much more resembled what Red Rocks fans are accustomed to.

Unfortunately, the poor performance did set the Red Rocks back a few spots in the last week’s rankings after checking in at No. 2 after week one.

Despite the slight setback, Utah is still in good position three meets into the season. However, despite the better follow up meet that counted toward week three, the Red Rocks did not move in the latest Road To Nationals Rankings.

A Look At The Top Six In College Gymnastics Rankings Heading Into Week Four

*According To Road To Nationals Average Scores After Week Three

Oklahoma- 198.025 Cal- 197.533 LSU- 197.417 Arkansas- 197.338 Utah- 197.333 Kentucky 197.292

What Is Next For The Red Rocks

Utah got a well-deserved break from action after completing two quad meets within three days almost two weeks ago.

They will return to the competition floor on Friday, January 26 hosting the Arizona State Gym Devils to open Pac-12 competition at the Huntsman Center. The meet has a 6:00 pm MT start and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

