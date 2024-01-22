Utah Women’s Basketball Climb Up AP Top 25 After Impressive Takedown Of USC

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (13-5, 3-3 in conference play) moved up to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 after an impressive takedown of USC last week.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, January 22.

Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

The Utah women moved up a few spots to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings after upsetting USC last week. They are set to take on No. 2 UCLA tonight at the Huntsman Center.#GoUtes https://t.co/qhndNrQd6C — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) January 22, 2024

Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 12 AP Top 25: January 22, 2024

South Carolina Gamecocks (17-0) SEC UCLA Bruins (15-1) Pac-12 Colorado Buffaloes (16-2) Pac-12 Kansas State (18-1) Big 12 Iowa Hawkeyes (18-2) Big Ten Stanford Cardinal (17-2) Pac-12 North Carolina State (16-2) ACC UConn Huskies (16-3) Big East LSU (18-2) SEC Texas Longhorns (18-2) Big 12 USC Trojans (13-3) Pac-12 Ohio State (15-3) Big 10 Baylor Bears (15-2) Big 12 Indiana Hoosiers (16-2) Big 10 Notre Dame (14-3) ACC Utah Utes (13-5) Pac-12 Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-2) WCC Louisville Cardinals (16-3) ACC Virgina Tech (14-4) ACC North Carolina (14-5) ACC Creighton Blue Jays (14-3) Big East Syracuse Orange (16-2) ACC Florida State (14-6) ACC West Virginia (16-2) Big 12 Oregon State (15-3) Pac-12

Utah finishes up hosting the SoCal schools on Monday, January 22. The Utes will host No. 2 UCLA at 5:00 pm MT. That game will air on ESPN2.

The Utes will then be on the road starting Friday, January 26 at Oregon. Utah and the Ducks tip off at 8:00 pm MT. That game will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah will wrap up their road trip at No. 25 Oregon State on Sunday, January 28. Tipoff is set for 1:00 pm MT and can also be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

