Cougars & Aggies Drop In Latest AP Top 25, Utes Receive Votes

Jan 22, 2024, 11:15 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Three Beehive State schools received recognition in the latest edition of the Associated Press Men’s Top 25 rankings.

BYU fell one spot from 20 to 21 after beating Iowa State at home and losing to Texas Tech on the road.

Utah State dropped two spots to No. 18 after dropping a road game against New Mexico and dominating Fresno State at home.

Craig Smith’s Utah Utes (14-5, 5-3) received 20 votes after a pair of wins over Oregon State and Oregon.

BYU Treading Water In Difficult Big 12

The No. 21 Cougars (14-4, 2-3) opened the week with a confidence-building 87-72 win over then-No. 24 Iowa State at the Marriott Center. BYU then suffered its third loss in Big 12 play as they struggled in the second half of an 85-78 loss at Texas Tech.

RELATED: Bill Self Impressed With BYU’s Early Contributions To Big 12

Five Cougars average double-figure points, led by Jaxson Robinson’s 13.9 points. Spencer Johnson averages 11.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and four assists a night, while Trevin Knell (12.7 ppg), Noah Waterman (10.5 ppg), and Richie Saunders (10.3 ppg) round out the group.

BYU hosts No. 4 Houston in an all-Cougar battle at the Marriott Center on Tuesday, January 23. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT).

Two MW Schools Join Utah State In Top 25

The No. 18 Aggies (17-2, 5-1) saw the nation’s longest winning streak end at 16 games with a 99-86 loss to New Mexico. USU never led as the Pit faithful got going early and never relented. Utah State bounced back from the loss with an 83-62 domination of Fresno State to end the week.

Bovine Blog: No. 16 Utah State Shows Fight Despite Road Loss

Junior wing Great Osobor leads the team with 18.7 points and 9.7 rebounds. Darius Brown II averages 10.7 points and 7.1 assists per night. Ian Martinez ( 13.6 ppg) and Mason Falslev (11.6 ppg) round out the double-digit scorers.

USU takes on Boise State on Saturday, January 27. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. (MT).

AP Top 25: BYU & USU Split Week

Week 12 poll as of January 22, 2024

1. UConn  (17-2)
2. Purdue (17-2)
3. North Carolina (15-3)
4. Houston (16-2)
5. Tennessee (14-4)
6. Kentucky (14-3)
7. Kansas (15-3)
8. Auburn (16-2)
9. Arizona (14-4)
10. Illinois (14-4)
11. Oklahoma (15-3)
12. Duke (13-4)
13. Wisconsin (14-4)
14. Marquette (13-5)
15. Baylor (14-4)
16. Dayton (15-2)
17. Creighton (14-5)
18. Utah St. (17-2)
19. Memphis (15-4)
20. Texas Tech (15-3)
21. BYU (14-4)
22. FAU 15-4)
23. Iowa St. (14-4)
24. Colorado St. (15-3)
25. New Mexico (16-3)
Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 84, San Diego St. 64, Kansas St 39, Alabama 30, TCU 27, Mississippi 25, Princeton 21, Utah 20, Texas 16, Boise St. 9, Florida 6, Gonzaga 6, Grand Canyon 5, Michigan St. 3, Saint Mary’s 2, NC State 1, San Francisco 1, Indiana St 1, Samford 1, McNeese St. 1, Colorado 1.

Follow College Basketball Action With KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah College Basketball here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

