Utah Guard Deivon Smith Earns Pac-12 Player Of The Week

SALT LAKE CITY – Runnin’ Utes point guard Deivon Smith earned Pac-12 Player of the Week after playing key roles in Utah’s wins over the Oregon schools.

Smith contributed 14 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in Utah’s victory over Oregon State last Thursday.

He proved to be even better against Oregon on Sunday where he sank a career-high 24 points and flirted with a second triple double pulling down 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Deivon Smith Calls His Mom His Best Friend After Big Game

Smith was all smiles when asked what it felt like having his mom see him live in the Huntsman Center for the first time.

“That’s like my best friend,” Smith said. “Just having her here- just to be able to watch me here for the first time- new location, new everything- I think it was just super great. She said she enjoyed all of the fans and people here. I think it’s just a great environment for both of us to be in.”

That’s not the first time Utah’s rising star has been complimentary of his new home and the people who occupy it. Smith hasn’t had the easiest transition due to a hold up on his transfer waiver but says the support he’s received through all of that has been unreal.

“I feel good- I feel at home,” Smith said. “This is my third school, but I just feel the love and the energy. We have super, super great fans- even before I was playing and now, they are able to see my abilities and everything I bring. Then my teammates- it’s just a super, super great environment and it’s special.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

