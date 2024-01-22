On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Guard Deivon Smith Earns Pac-12 Player Of The Week

Jan 22, 2024, 1:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Runnin’ Utes point guard Deivon Smith earned Pac-12 Player of the Week after playing key roles in Utah’s wins over the Oregon schools.

Smith contributed 14 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in Utah’s victory over Oregon State last Thursday.

He proved to be even better against Oregon on Sunday where he sank a career-high 24 points and flirted with a second triple double pulling down 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Deivon Smith Calls His Mom His Best Friend After Big Game

Smith was all smiles when asked what it felt like having his mom see him live in the Huntsman Center for the first time.

“That’s like my best friend,” Smith said. “Just having her here- just to be able to watch me here for the first time- new location, new everything- I think it was just super great. She said she enjoyed all of the fans and people here. I think it’s just a great environment for both of us to be in.”

That’s not the first time Utah’s rising star has been complimentary of his new home and the people who occupy it. Smith hasn’t had the easiest transition due to a hold up on his transfer waiver but says the support he’s received through all of that has been unreal.

“I feel good- I feel at home,” Smith said. “This is my third school, but I just feel the love and the energy. We have super, super great fans- even before I was playing and now, they are able to see my abilities and everything I bring. Then my teammates- it’s just a super, super great environment and it’s special.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 21 BYU Basketball Hosts Defensive Power No. 4 Houston

Last season, Houston earned a one-seed in the NCAA tournament. They lost in the Sweet Sixteen to the Miami Hurricanes after winning 33 games. 

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

State Of Utah Center Stage For Basketball Draft Season

The state of Utah could take center stage as draft season approaches for both the NBA and the WNBA this summer.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cougars & Aggies Drop In Latest AP Top 25, Utes Receive Votes

Three Beehive State schools received recognition in the latest edition of the Associated Press Men's Top 25 rankings.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Climb Up AP Top 25 After Impressive Takedown Of USC

Utah women’s basketball (13-5, 3-3 in conference play) moved up to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 after an impressive takedown of USC last week.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Stay Put In Latest Road To Nationals Rankings

After an impressive start to their season, the Red Rocks stumbled in week two before recovering quickly in week three.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kelce Scores Twice, Chiefs Beat Bills To Advance To Face Ravens In AFC Championship

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their sixth straight AFC championship game with a win over the Buffalo Bills.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Guard Deivon Smith Earns Pac-12 Player Of The Week