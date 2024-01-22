On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Landslide in China buries 47 people in freezing temperatures and snow. Two survivors are found

Jan 22, 2024, 1:52 PM

emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BEIJING (AP) — A landslide buried 47 people in a remote village in mountainous southwestern China on Monday, state media said. Hours later, two survivors were rescued amid freezing temperatures and falling snow.

The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan province. By evening, nine bodies were retrieved and about 500 people were evacuated from the area.

Rescue crews continued to try and find victims who were buried in about 18 homes, the Zhenxiong county publicity department said. Reports said eight of the bodies were from the group that was initially buried by the landslide but did not say where the ninth body was found.

The cause of the landslide wasn’t immediately known as survivors and rescuers struggled with snow, icy roads and freezing temperatures that were forecast to persist for at least the next three days.

Luo Dongmei, 35, was sleeping when the landslide struck, but she survived and was relocated to a school building by local authorities.

“I was asleep, but my brother knocked on the door and woke me up. They said there was a landslide and the bed was shaking, so they rushed upstairs and woke us up,” Luo said.

Luo, her husband and their three children, along with many other residents, have been provided with food at the school but are still waiting for blankets and other protection from the cold weather, she said.

Luo said she’s been unable to contact her sister and aunt, who lived closer to the site of the landslide. “The only thing I can do is to wait,” she said.

State broadcaster CCTV put the death toll at nine by 6 p.m., roughly 12 hours after the disaster struck. Zhengxiong county lies about 2,250 kilometers (1,400 miles) southwest of Beijing, with altitudes ranging as high as 2,400 meters (7,900 feet).

Heavy snow has struck many parts of China, causing transportation chaos and endangering lives.

Last week, rescuers evacuated tourists from a remote skiing area in northwestern China where dozens of avalanches triggered by heavy snow had trapped more than 1,000 people for a week. The avalanches blocked roads, stranding both tourists and residents in a village in Altay prefecture in the Xinjiang region, close to China’s border with Mongolia, Russia and Kazakhstan.

Landslides, often caused by rain or unsafe construction work, are not uncommon in China. At least 70 people were killed in landslides last year, including more than 50 at an open pit mine in China’s Inner Mongolia region.

In all, natural disasters in China left 691 people dead and missing and last year, causing direct economic losses of about 345 billion yuan ($48 billion, according to the National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources enacted emergency response measures for geological disasters and sent a work team of experts to the site.

Minister of Emergency Management Wang Xiangxi has traveled to the landslide site to guide rescue operations, according to a statement from the ministry.

The landslide in Yunnan also came just over a month after China’s most powerful earthquake in years struck the northwest in a remote region between Gansu and Qinghai province. At least 149 people were killed in the magnitude 6.2 temblor that struck on Dec. 18, reducing homes to rubble and triggering heavy mudslides that inundated two villages in Qinghai province.

Nearly 1,000 people were injured and more than 14,000 homes were destroyed in what was China’s deadliest earthquake in nine years.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

FILE - Sarah Ferguson poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of the film 'Marlowe'...

Associated Press

Sarah, the Duchess of York, diagnosed with malignant melanoma found during breast cancer treatment

Sarah, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during her treatment for breast cancer, a spokesperson said.

18 hours ago

Winston Churchill always wore a set of false teeth. Mandatory Credit: The Cotswold Auction Company...

Issy Ronald, CNN

Winston Churchill’s wartime false teeth are up for sale

A set of Winston Churchill’s false teeth is expected to fetch up to £8,000 ($10,000) when it goes on sale in England.

3 days ago

Firefighters work on a cite of an explosion at a firework factory in Suphan Buri province, Thailand...

Jintamas Saksornchai

Officials in Thailand say an explosion at a rural fireworks factory has killed about 20 people

Officials in Thailand say an explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand has killed about 20 people, though the devastation at the scene has made the death toll uncertain.

5 days ago

Houthi fighters and tribesmen stage a rally against the US and the UK strikes on Houthi-run militar...

Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Biden administration expected to re-designate Houthis as a global terrorist entity

The Biden administration is expected to re-designate the Houthis as a specially designated global terrorist (SDGT) entity amid continued attacks by the Yemen-based militia, a source familiar told CNN Tuesday.

6 days ago

The USS Lewis B. Puller is seen in this file photo. The US Navy seized Iranian-made ballistic missi...

Michael Callahan and Haley Britzky, CNN

US officials say Iranian-made weapons intended for Houthis were seized in raid

The U.S. Navy seized Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missile components from a vessel off the coast of Somalia last week that was destined for Houthis in Yemen, U.S. Central Command announced on Tuesday.

6 days ago

In this photo provided by Civil Protection taken from the Coast Guard's helicopter, a view of lava ...

Marco Di Marco, Associated Press

A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward a nearby settlement

A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland for the second time in less than a month, sending semi-molten rock spewing toward a nearby settlement.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Landslide in China buries 47 people in freezing temperatures and snow. Two survivors are found