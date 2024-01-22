Plagiarism probe finds some problems with former Harvard president Claudine Gay’s work
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Dexter Scott King, the younger son of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has died after battling prostate cancer.
2 hours ago
A new study found that people may need more sleep in the winter than they do in other seasons.
3 hours ago
Nick Dunlap, a 20-year-old sophomore who plays golf for the University of Alabama, won the American Express tournament Sunday at the PGA West golf course in La Quinta, California.
3 hours ago
Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show “Pawn Stars” celebrity Richard “Rick” Harrison, has died in Las Vegas at age 39.
5 hours ago
The FAA has urged airlines to inspect so-called door plugs on an earlier version of Boeing 737 airplanes after one blew out of the side of the newer Max model during an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this month.
6 hours ago
The two US Navy SEALs who went missing off the coast of Somalia on Jan. 11 are dead, U.S. Central Command said after searching for them for 10 days.
20 hours ago
