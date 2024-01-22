On the Site:
Police: California woman arrested for stealing dozens of Stanley cups worth over $2,000

Jan 22, 2024, 2:09 PM

Police display dozens of Stanley cups that they say were stolen from a California store. (Roseville Police Department/Facebook)

BY JOSH ELLIS


ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested after police say she stole nearly $2,500 worth of Stanley cups from a California store.

Roseville, California, police officers said staff members on Wednesday saw the woman take a shopping cart full of the viral mugs without paying for them before stuffing them in her car and driving off.

An officer later spotted her vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

A subsequent search of her car found 65 Stanley cups of various colors and sizes, and the 23-year-old woman was taken into custody.

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits,” police said on Facebook.

Stanley cups going viral

The cups have exploded in popularity, with one San Diego marketing professor saying the water bottle market now “symbolizes someone’s identity and status,” and Stanley’s scarcity is helping drive demand.

“It’s an inexpensive way to belong, to be in. And that’s a powerful drive, a really powerful drive,” On Amir, professor of Marketing at the University of California San Diego, told NBC San Diego.

A limited-edition pink version of the viral 40-ounce Stanley Quencher led to chaos at multiple Target locations earlier this month. Last year, a viral TikTok highlighted the Quencher’s ability to keep a drink cool after surviving a car fire — and the Stanley brand replaced the woman’s car.

Some people have doubled — or even quadrupled — their money as the mugs experience a sneaker-style explosion in the reselling market. According to figures shared with CNBC, Stanley’s annual sales for 2023 were projected to top $750 million.

