On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bovine Blog: No. 18 Utah State Improves With ‘Gut-Check Game’

Jan 22, 2024, 2:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Ranked 18th in the AP Poll and 20th in the Coaches Poll, Utah State gets an opportunity to breathe before they continue Mountain West play against the Boise State Broncos this weekend.

Utah State (17-2, 5-1) responded to its first loss since November 11 with an imposing defensive effort against Fresno State.

RELATED: Cougars & Aggies Drop In Latest AP Top 25, Utes Receive Votes

“This was a gut-check game for our guys,” Danny Sprinkle said. “We challenged them the last two days. I don’t mind losing, but how we lost, that bothers me. We got out-toughed and out-physicaled, and these guys answered the bell. I’m proud of them.”

“Being aggressive and being tough,” Ian Martinez said after finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two blocks against the Bulldogs.  “That was the bottom line. We had to go out there and give the first punch. The aggressors always win. That was important for us coming into this game.”

Fresno State scored the game’s first bucket and never led again against a USU team that was happy to play in front of its rabid fan base after difficult road matchups with UNLV and No. 25 New Mexico.

Sprinkle thanked the Aggie’s home crowd sixth man after the win.

“From a coach and a player standpoint, how much they mean to us during the game with their energy. When things aren’t going good and they’re loud. Not only do they affect our energy, but it affects the opponent’s. Couldn’t be more thankful for our fans and the Hurd.”

The win assured USU of a spot in the updated polls, making it three straight weeks in the Top 25.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

The Aggies face the Boise State Broncos (13-5, 4-1) on Saturday, January 27 at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. (MT). Boise State received nine votes in the latest AP Top 25.

Utah State is 36-21 all-time against the Broncos in a series that began in 1974. USU won by 13 in last year’s regular-season finale, ending a five-game losing streak to Boise State. The Aggies followed that win by upsetting BSU in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals with a 72-62 win.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Rising Star Makes SportsCenter Top 10

The praise keeps coming for Runnin Utes point guard Deivon Smith who was featured on SportCenter's Top 10 plays.

11 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TNT Adds Jazz, 76ers Broadcast

The Utah Jazz will have an additional national TV broadcast after their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers was picked up by TNT.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 21 BYU Basketball Hosts Defensive Power No. 4 Houston

Last season, Houston earned a one-seed in the NCAA tournament. They lost in the Sweet Sixteen to the Miami Hurricanes after winning 33 games. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Guard Deivon Smith Earns Pac-12 Player Of The Week

Runnin' Ute Deivon Smith earned Pac-12 Player of the Week after playing key roles in Utah's wins over the Oregon schools

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

State Of Utah Center Stage For Basketball Draft Season

The state of Utah could take center stage as draft season approaches for both the NBA and the WNBA this summer.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cougars & Aggies Drop In Latest AP Top 25, Utes Receive Votes

Three Beehive State schools received recognition in the latest edition of the Associated Press Men's Top 25 rankings.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Bovine Blog: No. 18 Utah State Improves With ‘Gut-Check Game’