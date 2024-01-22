On the Site:
Stop For Students
TNT Adds Jazz, 76ers Broadcast

Jan 22, 2024, 4:09 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will have an additional national TV broadcast after their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers was picked up by TNT.

The Jazz and 76ers will tip off at 8 p.m. MST on February 1 instead of the originally scheduled 7 p.m. tip time.

TNT was originally set to air the Cleveland Cavaliers matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, however, it has been replaced by the Jazz and 76ers meeting in Salt Lake City.

The Grizzlies have fallen to 15-27 on the season due to injuries throughout the roster while both the Jazz and 76ers are vying for playoff spots in their respective conferences.

Jazz Have Rejoined Playoff Race

After sitting 7-16 to open the season the Jazz have rapidly climbed back into the Western Conference playoff race.

The Jazz were ranked as low as 13th in the West on December 1, but after reeling off 15 wins in 19 outings they find themselves in the think of the postseason conversation.

Sitting at 22-22 on the season the Jazz are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 10th seed in the West and sit just 3.5 games back of the fifth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

According to Tankathon.com, the Jazz have the seventh-toughest remaining schedule over their final 38 games with future opponents owning a .513 winning percentage.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

