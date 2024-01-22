On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

US and UK carry out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

Jan 22, 2024, 4:27 PM | Updated: 4:30 pm

The U.S. and U.K. carried out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday. This ae...

The U.S. and U.K. carried out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday. This aerial photograph taken on March 8, 2023 shows The Pentagon. (Daniel Slim, AFP/Getty Images/FILE)

(Daniel Slim, AFP/Getty Images/FILE)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NATASHA BERTRAND AND OREN LIEBERMANN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — The U.S. and U.K. carried out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday, marking the eighth round of attacks by the US military on the rebels’ infrastructure in just over 10 days, according to a joint statement.

They struck eight sites, according to the statement from the U.S. and U.K., which conducted the strikes, and Canada, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and Australia, which supported the attacks.

It was a smaller number than the first joint operation on Jan. 11 that struck over 30 Houthi targets. Monday’s strikes targeted a Houthi underground storage site and sites associates with Houthi missile and air surveillance, the statement added.

The U.S. deployed fighter aircraft from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier as part of the strikes, a U.S. defense official told CNN.

President Joe Biden spoke to his British counterpart U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, the White House said earlier in the day, about a range of topics including security in the Red Sea.

“Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let us reiterate our warning to Houthi leadership: we will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways in the face of continued threats,” the countries said in their statement.

Grant Shapps, the U.K.’s secretary of state for defense, said four British Typhoon fighter jets took part in the strikes on Houthi targets. He warned that the ongoing Houthi launches against commercial vessels “threaten the lives of sailors and disrupt shipping at an intolerable cost to the global economy.”

CNN reported on Monday that the U.S. has named the ongoing operation to target Houthi assets in Yemen “Operation Poseidon Archer,” suggesting a more organized and potentially long-term approach to the operations in Yemen that have been aimed at deterring the Iranian-backed group from attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The U.S. has now struck Houthi targets in Yemen eight times since Jan. 11, the majority of which the U.S. military has carried out unilaterally. The first wave of strikes, in which the U.S. and U.K. hit approximately 30 sites across Houthi-controlled Yemen, marked the beginning of Operation Poseidon Archer, one official said.

The attacks have targeted the Houthis’ one-way attack drones, anti-ship ballistic missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles and more as the U.S. has tried to disrupt the group’s ability to fire on international shipping lanes.

Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said on Monday that the Houthis had not launched a new attack on commercial shipping since Jan. 18. The Houthis claimed on Monday to have attacked a U.S.-owned cargo ship, the M/V Ocean Jazz, but a defense official told CNN that claim was not true.

Iran’s role

Iran has been quietly fueling the attacks, U.S. officials have said, enabling and supporting its proxy groups across the region. Tehran has been supplying the Houthis with tactical intelligence and weapons to help them target ships in the Red Sea, CNN previously reported. Iran has also continued to supply its proxy groups in Iraq and Syria, where US and coalition forces have come under attack over 150 times since Oct. 17.

On Saturday, Iranian proxy militias launched one of their largest ballistic missile attacks since October on al-Asad airbase in Iraq, leaving two U.S. service members with traumatic brain injuries, Singh said on Monday.

Biden acknowledged on Thursday that the US strikes were not stopping the Houthis, who have continued to target, and in some cases hit, U.S.-owned commercial vessels operating off the coast of Yemen.

But Biden said the US airstrikes would continue, anyway. And Singh said on Monday that it would ultimately be up to the Houthis and the Iranian proxy groups when to end their attacks.

Singh said last week that the Pentagon’s initial assessments are that the strikes against the Houthis have been “very successful” in destroying “pretty much all of the targets that we hit,” leaving one less missile or capability that the Houthis can then deploy in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have said that they won’t stop their attacks until the war between Israel and Hamas inside Gaza comes to an end. Houthi leader Abdul Malek al-Houthi said in a speech on Thursday that it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

Last week, the U.S. Navy intercepted a vessel off the coast of Somalia destined for Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen that was carrying Iranian-made missile components, Central Command announced in a statement. That operation resulted in the deaths of two Navy SEALs who fell overboard while attempting to board the boat, CENTCOM said.

The U.S. also carried out all of its strikes on Houthi targets last week unilaterally, in contrast to the coalition of countries that supported the first round of joint US and UK strikes on the Houthis on Jan. 11.

Singh said on Thursday that future joint action wasn’t off the table, but that CENTCOM Commander Gen. Erik Kurilla had the authority to order strikes when he deemed it necessary to protect ships in the region, including US Naval assets stationed in the Red Sea. After each of the strikes the U.S. conducted against the Houthis last week, CENTCOM said that the missiles the U.S. destroyed were being prepared for imminent launch by the Houthis.

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby told reporters on Thursday that the administration is “making it harder” for the Houthis to continue their attacks with each strike on their infrastructure. And he noted that the administration has “additional options” available to it if the Houthis don’t stop. But he declined to preview what those options might look like.

“I’m not going to telegraph punches one way or another, except to say what the president said this morning– that if the Houthis continue to go down this path, we will continue to do what we can to disrupt and degrade their ability to make those choices,” he said.

“We’re not looking for a conflict with the Houthis, we’re not looking for a conflict in the region,” he added. “But we have to be able to act in our own self-defense, not just for our ships and our sailors, but for merchant ships and merchant sailors and international shipping in the Red Sea.”

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

emergency lights...

Associated Press

Landslide in China buries 47 people in freezing temperatures and snow. Two survivors are found

A landslide buried 47 people in a remote village in mountainous southwestern China on Monday. Two were rescued.

3 hours ago

FILE - Sarah Ferguson poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of the film 'Marlowe'...

Associated Press

Sarah, the Duchess of York, diagnosed with malignant melanoma found during breast cancer treatment

Sarah, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during her treatment for breast cancer, a spokesperson said.

21 hours ago

Winston Churchill always wore a set of false teeth. Mandatory Credit: The Cotswold Auction Company...

Issy Ronald, CNN

Winston Churchill’s wartime false teeth are up for sale

A set of Winston Churchill’s false teeth is expected to fetch up to £8,000 ($10,000) when it goes on sale in England.

3 days ago

Firefighters work on a cite of an explosion at a firework factory in Suphan Buri province, Thailand...

Jintamas Saksornchai

Officials in Thailand say an explosion at a rural fireworks factory has killed about 20 people

Officials in Thailand say an explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand has killed about 20 people, though the devastation at the scene has made the death toll uncertain.

5 days ago

Houthi fighters and tribesmen stage a rally against the US and the UK strikes on Houthi-run militar...

Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Biden administration expected to re-designate Houthis as a global terrorist entity

The Biden administration is expected to re-designate the Houthis as a specially designated global terrorist (SDGT) entity amid continued attacks by the Yemen-based militia, a source familiar told CNN Tuesday.

6 days ago

The USS Lewis B. Puller is seen in this file photo. The US Navy seized Iranian-made ballistic missi...

Michael Callahan and Haley Britzky, CNN

US officials say Iranian-made weapons intended for Houthis were seized in raid

The U.S. Navy seized Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missile components from a vessel off the coast of Somalia last week that was destined for Houthis in Yemen, U.S. Central Command announced on Tuesday.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

US and UK carry out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen