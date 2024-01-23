Police ask public for help finding missing man from Tooele

TOOELE — The Tooele City Police Department is looking for a man who has been missing.

The man, 50-year-old Courtney Wayman, was last seen on Jan. 15. He was last known to be wearing gray pants, a gray Carhartt jacket with a hood, and a green hat with the punisher skull logo on it.

Police said the photo provided is an accurate depiction of how Courtney currently looks.

Anyone with information on Courtney’s whereabouts should contact Tooele County Dispatch Center at 435-882-5600, option 1, and ask for Detective Durtschi.

No other information was immediately available.

CORRECTION: Tooele Police previously told KSL TV the man was missing since Nov. 15. Police have since corrected the date to Jan. 15.