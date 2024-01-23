Gunfire rings out in downtown Salt Lake City, no injuries reported

SALT LAKE CITY — Gunfire was reported in downtown Salt Lake City, though no injuries have been reported.

The investigation into the reported gun shots, in the area of 400 South and 300 West, found evidence of gunfire, according to Salt Lake police. No arrested have been made and as officers process the scene of the shooting, they said they could close roads in the area.

A KSL employee heard the shots, a couple of blocks from the intersection KSL Broadcast House shares with the Delta Center.