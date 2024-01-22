No. 16 Utah WBB Sinks No. 2 UCLA With Free Throws In Overtime

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 16 Utah women’s basketball wrapped up their homestand against the SoCal schools hosting No. 2 UCLA.

Utah really impressed Friday night against then No. 6 USC, beating the Trojans soundly. The Utes looked to do it again Monday evening against the Bruins.

The Utes went into the half with the lead over the Bruins, 35-32 after a physical 20-minute battle.

Utah and UCLA continued that battle in the second half and remained tied at the end of regulation, 72-72. The Utes held on in overtime, sinking the Bruins on free throws- they only missed one the entire game to come out on top 94-81.

