On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 16 Utah WBB Sinks No. 2 UCLA With Free Throws In Overtime

Jan 22, 2024, 7:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 16 Utah women’s basketball wrapped up their homestand against the SoCal schools hosting No. 2 UCLA.

Utah really impressed Friday night against then No. 6 USC, beating the Trojans soundly. The Utes looked to do it again Monday evening against the Bruins.

The Utes went into the half with the lead over the Bruins, 35-32 after a physical 20-minute battle.

Utah and UCLA continued that battle in the second half and remained tied at the end of regulation, 72-72. The Utes held on in overtime, sinking the Bruins on free throws- they only missed one the entire game to come out on top 94-81.

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

Utah is on the road this weekend to face the Oregon schools.

Starting Friday, January 26 Utah will be at Oregon. Utah and the Ducks tip off at 8:00 pm MT. That game will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah will wrap up their road trip at No. 25 Oregon State on Sunday, January 28. Tipoff is set for 1:00 pm MT and can also be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Lineups UCLA Vs. Utah

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. UCLA

  • Scoring Leader: Kennady McQueen – 21 points
  • Rebound Leader: Kennady McQueen – 9 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 5 assists

Kennady McQueen finished first shooting with 21 going 6-11 from the field, 3-7 from the three and 6-6 from the line. Additionally, McQueen led in rebounds with nine.

Dasia Young, Alissa Pili and Maty Wilke tied for second in scoring with 16 points each.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. UCLA

The Utah women were hot scoring against UCLA collectively going 48% from the field while shooting 46% from the three, and 96% from their trips to the line.

Utah brought down 38 rebounds and 17 assists.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Lets Early Lead Slip Away In Loss At Montana

The Weber State men’s basketball team owned an early lead before falling behind by double-digits in a road loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Teams Up To Take Veteran To Super Bowl LVIII

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua teammed up with USAA and the NCOA to take a veteran to the NFL's Super Bowl.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utahn Credits Taylor Swift After Earning Silver Medal At Youth Olympics

Park City's Josie Johnson credited Taylor Swift for helping her capture the silver medal at the 2024 Youth Winter Games.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Rising Star Makes SportsCenter Top 10

The praise keeps coming for Runnin Utes point guard Deivon Smith who was featured on SportCenter's Top 10 plays.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TNT Adds Jazz, 76ers Broadcast

The Utah Jazz will have an additional national TV broadcast after their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers was picked up by TNT.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: No. 18 Utah State Improves With ‘Gut-Check Game’

Utah State gets an opportunity to breathe before they continue Mountain West play against the Boise State Broncos this weekend.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

No. 16 Utah WBB Sinks No. 2 UCLA With Free Throws In Overtime