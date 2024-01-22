No. 16 Utah WBB Sinks No. 2 UCLA With Free Throws In Overtime
Jan 22, 2024, 7:25 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 16 Utah women’s basketball wrapped up their homestand against the SoCal schools hosting No. 2 UCLA.
Utah really impressed Friday night against then No. 6 USC, beating the Trojans soundly. The Utes looked to do it again Monday evening against the Bruins.
The Utes went into the half with the lead over the Bruins, 35-32 after a physical 20-minute battle.
HALFTIME
Utah goes into the half with a 35-32 lead over UCLA after a very physical half of basketball.
Utes shooting pretty well going 46% from the field, 47% from the three and 100% from the line.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) January 23, 2024
Utah and UCLA continued that battle in the second half and remained tied at the end of regulation, 72-72. The Utes held on in overtime, sinking the Bruins on free throws- they only missed one the entire game to come out on top 94-81.
#LightTheU@UTAHWBB hangs on in overtime to take down No. 2 UCLA.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/qAOSZ0s6P6
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) January 23, 2024
Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule
Utah is on the road this weekend to face the Oregon schools.
Starting Friday, January 26 Utah will be at Oregon. Utah and the Ducks tip off at 8:00 pm MT. That game will air on Pac-12 Networks.
Utah will wrap up their road trip at No. 25 Oregon State on Sunday, January 28. Tipoff is set for 1:00 pm MT and can also be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.
Starting Lineups UCLA Vs. Utah
First 5⃣ Bruins on the court!
1⃣ – @kiki_rice0
3⃣ – @Deeezzy3
2⃣0⃣ – @CharismaOsborne
3⃣2⃣ – @AngelaDugalic
5⃣1⃣ – @laurenbetts12
📺: ESPN 2#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/ZtlrRnaFZg
— UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) January 22, 2024
Your starting 🖐️@inesvieira03@jenna_johnson22@KennadyMcqueen@Dasia_Young11@alissa_pili#goutes pic.twitter.com/o6maddHhFI
— Utah Women's Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 23, 2024
Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. UCLA
- Scoring Leader: Kennady McQueen – 21 points
- Rebound Leader: Kennady McQueen – 9 rebounds
- Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 5 assists
Kennady McQueen finished first shooting with 21 going 6-11 from the field, 3-7 from the three and 6-6 from the line. Additionally, McQueen led in rebounds with nine.
Dasia Young, Alissa Pili and Maty Wilke tied for second in scoring with 16 points each.
Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. UCLA
The Utah women were hot scoring against UCLA collectively going 48% from the field while shooting 46% from the three, and 96% from their trips to the line.
Utah brought down 38 rebounds and 17 assists.
