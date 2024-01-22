Rams WR Puka Nacua Teams Up To Take Veteran To Super Bowl LVIII

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua teammed up with USAA and the Non Commissioned Officers Association to take a veteran to the NFL‘s Super Bowl.

Puka Nacua taking veteran to Super Bowl

A little under three weeks from Super Bowl LVIII, the Orem High product revealed his partnership to take a Rams fan and veteran to the league’s biggest game. Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11.

“The love and support from Rams fans made my rookie season unforgettable and I want to return the favor! I’m teaming up with @USAA and @NCOA_USA to send Air Force vet CMSgt Jim Sullivan, a Rams fan, to #SuperBowlLVIII in Las Vegas. Can’t wait to meet you! #SaluteToService,” Nacua posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nacua and the Rams saw their season end with a loss to the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. Despite the season-ending loss, the former BYU star is looking at the Super Bowl as a chance to make Sullivan’s day as a fan of the Rams.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

