On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Rams WR Puka Nacua Teams Up To Take Veteran To Super Bowl LVIII

Jan 22, 2024, 8:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua teammed up with USAA and the Non Commissioned Officers Association to take a veteran to the NFL‘s Super Bowl.

Puka Nacua taking veteran to Super Bowl

A little under three weeks from Super Bowl LVIII, the Orem High product revealed his partnership to take a Rams fan and veteran to the league’s biggest game. Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11.

RELATED: Rams WR Puka Nacua Breaks NFL Record During Playoff Debut 

“The love and support from Rams fans made my rookie season unforgettable and I want to return the favor! I’m teaming up with @USAA and @NCOA_USA to send Air Force vet CMSgt Jim Sullivan, a Rams fan, to #SuperBowlLVIII in Las Vegas. Can’t wait to meet you! #SaluteToService,” Nacua posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nacua and the Rams saw their season end with a loss to the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. Despite the season-ending loss, the former BYU star is looking at the Super Bowl as a chance to make Sullivan’s day as a fan of the Rams.

About Puka Nacua

RELATED STORIES

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Lets Early Lead Slip Away In Loss At Montana

The Weber State men’s basketball team owned an early lead before falling behind by double-digits in a road loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 16 Utah WBB Sinks No. 2 UCLA With Free Throws In Overtime

The No. 16 Utah women’s basketball wrapped up their homestand against the SoCal schools hosting No. 2 UCLA.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utahn Credits Taylor Swift After Earning Silver Medal At Youth Olympics

Park City's Josie Johnson credited Taylor Swift for helping her capture the silver medal at the 2024 Youth Winter Games.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Rising Star Makes SportsCenter Top 10

The praise keeps coming for Runnin Utes point guard Deivon Smith who was featured on SportCenter's Top 10 plays.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TNT Adds Jazz, 76ers Broadcast

The Utah Jazz will have an additional national TV broadcast after their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers was picked up by TNT.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: No. 18 Utah State Improves With ‘Gut-Check Game’

Utah State gets an opportunity to breathe before they continue Mountain West play against the Boise State Broncos this weekend.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Rams WR Puka Nacua Teams Up To Take Veteran To Super Bowl LVIII