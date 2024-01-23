On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Foothills Elementary honors longtime custodian on journey to US citizenship

Jan 22, 2024, 10:41 PM | Updated: 10:44 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

RIVERTON — There was a heartwarming surprise assembly at Foothills Elementary in Riverton on Monday.

The school community came together to celebrate the remarkable journey of their longtime custodian, Favio Gonzalez, and his wife. The couple has recently passed the U.S. citizenship test.

Principal Abram Yospe shared the school’s admiration for Gonzalez, not only as an excellent custodian but also as an outstanding individual. The surprise assembly aimed to shower him with love and appreciation from the entire student body.

As the students filed into the assembly, Yospe could barely contain his excitement.

“We love Favio so much,” Yospe said. “We are so excited for him,”

(Tanner Siegworth, KSL TV) (Tanner Siegworth, KSL TV)

The unsuspecting Gonzalez had no idea that the gathering was in his honor.

The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as the assembly began. The surprise was unveiled as the students chanted “Favio, Favio” upon his entrance. The joyous occasion left Joseph Gonzalez, Gonzalez’s son, in disbelief.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Joseph Gonzalez said. “The amount of kids there, the love, the support,”

“A special person”

Yospe shared his sentiments about Favio Gonzalez’s popularity at Foothills.

“He’s just a special person,” Yospe said. “He’s so beloved. There’s not a person in the school that doesn’t love Favio.”

The assembly included a touching message from Favio Gonzalez to the students, emphasizing the possibilities that hard work can bring.

“It’s possible. You work, work, work, it’s possible,” he said.

The fifth graders also sang some patriotic songs and Yospe presented Favio Gonzalez with a framed American flag, a Uruguayan flag, and some other gifts.

“My dad is just the best,” Joseph Gonzalez said, encapsulating the sentiment shared by the entire Foothills Elementary community.

Monday wasn’t about work; it was about celebrating the newest U.S. citizen at Foothills Elementary, a man who, through dedication and hard work, exemplifies the American dream. The surprise assembly not only recognized Favio Gonzalez’s achievement, but also highlighted the tight-knit and supportive community that is Foothills Elementary.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Fire ripped through a storage unit facility Monday after crews said someone tossed a cigarette and ...

Andrew Adams

Firefighters: Discarded cigarette sparks fire at Harrisville storage unit

Fire ripped through a storage unit facility Monday after crews said someone tossed a cigarette and ignited the blaze.

32 minutes ago

The mother of a 25-year-old woman found murdered next to a dumpster is speaking out about the domes...

Garna Mejia

Mother of the woman found dead next to a Millcreek dumpster is speaking out

The mother of a 25-year-old woman found murdered next to a dumpster is speaking out about the domestic abuse her daughter allegedly suffered.

3 hours ago

generic emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Gunfire rings out in downtown Salt Lake City, no injuries reported

SALT LAKE CITY — Gunfire was reported in downtown Salt Lake City, though no injuries have been reported. The investigation into the reported gun shots, in the area of 400 South and 300 West, found evidence of gunfire, according to Salt Lake police. No arrested have been made and as officers process the scene of […]

4 hours ago

This year, the Sundance Film Festival will showcase a short film highlighting Tongan culture. (KSL ...

Tamara Vaifanua

Voyaging in Film: Sundance 2024 celebrates Tongan short film ‘Lea Tupu’anga’

The Sundance Film Festival will showcase a Tongan short film this year and include a special event called "Voyaging in Film" to celebrate Pacific Islander culture and their role in the film industry.

4 hours ago

FILE - The Utah Capitol is shown on March 3, 2023. A bill to overhaul Diversity Equity and Inclusio...

Lindsay Aerts

Salt Lake City and SL County mayors warn of fallout from 2 controversial bills

A bill to overhaul Diversity Equity and Inclusion offices is moving quickly through the legislature, along with a bill that assigns rules for transgender bathroom access.

4 hours ago

Casey Dawson, a Park City native, earned gold during the Four Continents Speedskating Competition t...

Alex Cabrero

Park City native enjoys huge weekend at speedskating competition

Casey Dawson, a Park City native, earned gold during the Four Continents Speedskating Competition this past weekend at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Foothills Elementary honors longtime custodian on journey to US citizenship