Foothills Elementary honors longtime custodian on journey to US citizenship

RIVERTON — There was a heartwarming surprise assembly at Foothills Elementary in Riverton on Monday.

The school community came together to celebrate the remarkable journey of their longtime custodian, Favio Gonzalez, and his wife. The couple has recently passed the U.S. citizenship test.

Principal Abram Yospe shared the school’s admiration for Gonzalez, not only as an excellent custodian but also as an outstanding individual. The surprise assembly aimed to shower him with love and appreciation from the entire student body.

As the students filed into the assembly, Yospe could barely contain his excitement.

“We love Favio so much,” Yospe said. “We are so excited for him,”

The unsuspecting Gonzalez had no idea that the gathering was in his honor.

The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as the assembly began. The surprise was unveiled as the students chanted “Favio, Favio” upon his entrance. The joyous occasion left Joseph Gonzalez, Gonzalez’s son, in disbelief.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Joseph Gonzalez said. “The amount of kids there, the love, the support,”

“A special person”

Yospe shared his sentiments about Favio Gonzalez’s popularity at Foothills.

“He’s just a special person,” Yospe said. “He’s so beloved. There’s not a person in the school that doesn’t love Favio.”

The assembly included a touching message from Favio Gonzalez to the students, emphasizing the possibilities that hard work can bring.

“It’s possible. You work, work, work, it’s possible,” he said.

The fifth graders also sang some patriotic songs and Yospe presented Favio Gonzalez with a framed American flag, a Uruguayan flag, and some other gifts.

“My dad is just the best,” Joseph Gonzalez said, encapsulating the sentiment shared by the entire Foothills Elementary community.

Monday wasn’t about work; it was about celebrating the newest U.S. citizen at Foothills Elementary, a man who, through dedication and hard work, exemplifies the American dream. The surprise assembly not only recognized Favio Gonzalez’s achievement, but also highlighted the tight-knit and supportive community that is Foothills Elementary.