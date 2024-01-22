On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Weber State Lets Early Lead Slip Away In Loss At Montana

Jan 22, 2024, 9:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team owned an early lead before falling behind by double-digits in a road loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

Weber State loses to Montana

The Grizzlies hosted the Wildcats at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana on Monday, January 22.

Weber State fell to Montana, 77-62.

The Wildcats were the first team to find the scoreboard on Monday evening. Only 1:20 into the contest, Weber State owned a four-point advantage following a dunk by Alex Tew. It was the largest for the visiting squad.

Montana quickly responded with a 14-0 run to take control of the contest. Before the break, the Wildcats battled back and make it a six-point game. Weber State trailed at halftime, 36-30.

Over the final 20 minutes of the evening, the Wildcats were unable to make up any ground on the first half deficit.

In the second half, Montana outscored Weber State by nine points and captured a 15-point victory at the final buzzer.

Weber State finished the night shooting 38.9 percent overall and 20.0 percent from beyond the arc. Montana shot 55.1 percent from the field, including 31.8 percent on three-pointers.

Dillon Jones scored 30 points on 8-18 shooting to lead Weber State.

RELATED STORIES

Brandon Whitney had 24 points for the Grizzlies.

Up next for Weber State men’s basketball

With the loss, the Wildcats fell to a 12-8 record, including 3-4 in Big Sky Conference games.

RELATED: Weber State Runs Past Idaho Vandals Thanks To Second Half Burst

Weber State’s next game is at home against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, January 27 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Teams Up To Take Veteran To Super Bowl LVIII

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua teammed up with USAA and the NCOA to take a veteran to the NFL's Super Bowl.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 16 Utah WBB Sinks No. 2 UCLA With Free Throws In Overtime

The No. 16 Utah women’s basketball wrapped up their homestand against the SoCal schools hosting No. 2 UCLA.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utahn Credits Taylor Swift After Earning Silver Medal At Youth Olympics

Park City's Josie Johnson credited Taylor Swift for helping her capture the silver medal at the 2024 Youth Winter Games.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Rising Star Makes SportsCenter Top 10

The praise keeps coming for Runnin Utes point guard Deivon Smith who was featured on SportCenter's Top 10 plays.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TNT Adds Jazz, 76ers Broadcast

The Utah Jazz will have an additional national TV broadcast after their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers was picked up by TNT.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: No. 18 Utah State Improves With ‘Gut-Check Game’

Utah State gets an opportunity to breathe before they continue Mountain West play against the Boise State Broncos this weekend.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Weber State Lets Early Lead Slip Away In Loss At Montana