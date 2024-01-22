Weber State Lets Early Lead Slip Away In Loss At Montana

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team owned an early lead before falling behind by double-digits in a road loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

Weber State loses to Montana

The Grizzlies hosted the Wildcats at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana on Monday, January 22.

Weber State fell to Montana, 77-62.

Wildcats fall 77-62 at Montana Dillon Jones with a career-high 30 points and Alex Tew with a career-high 16 points to lead the Wildcats. — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) January 23, 2024

The Wildcats were the first team to find the scoreboard on Monday evening. Only 1:20 into the contest, Weber State owned a four-point advantage following a dunk by Alex Tew. It was the largest for the visiting squad.

Montana quickly responded with a 14-0 run to take control of the contest. Before the break, the Wildcats battled back and make it a six-point game. Weber State trailed at halftime, 36-30.

Over the final 20 minutes of the evening, the Wildcats were unable to make up any ground on the first half deficit.

In the second half, Montana outscored Weber State by nine points and captured a 15-point victory at the final buzzer.

Weber State finished the night shooting 38.9 percent overall and 20.0 percent from beyond the arc. Montana shot 55.1 percent from the field, including 31.8 percent on three-pointers.

Dillon Jones scored 30 points on 8-18 shooting to lead Weber State.

Dillon Jones the steal and the slam! He’s got 18! #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/5KAHBKX8JO — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) January 23, 2024

Brandon Whitney had 24 points for the Grizzlies.

Up next for Weber State men’s basketball

With the loss, the Wildcats fell to a 12-8 record, including 3-4 in Big Sky Conference games.

Weber State’s next game is at home against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, January 27 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

