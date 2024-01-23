On the Site:
Stop For Students
Report: Philadelphia Eagles, Former Ute Brian Johnson Part Ways

Jan 23, 2024, 10:08 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Philadelphia Eagles fired former University of Utah quarterback Brian Johnson, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles are now without both an offensive and defensive coordinator.

Brian Johnson’s NFL Head Coaching Opportunities

Brian Johnson interviewed for the head coach opening with the Atlanta Falcons.

After Atlanta failed to qualify for the postseason with a 7-10 record, the team fired former head coach Arthur Smith.

Johnson will reportedly interview with the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers for their head coach openings as well.

In November 2023, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that he expected Johnson to be a hot candidate for head coach positions this offseason.

RELATED: Jalen Hurts: Eagles QB Coach Brian Johnson ‘Going To Be A Star One Day’

“I think the first names that are gonna come off a lot of people’s will be Ben Johnson (Lions offensive coordinator) and Brian Johnson,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think those are gonna be the two guys who get a ton of interviews.

Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator of the Eagles in February 2023 after former Philly OC Shane Steichen was hired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.”

Philadelphia Eagles 2023/24 Season

The Eagles finished the regular season with an 11-6 record.

They lost during the NFL Wild Card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Report: Philadelphia Eagles, Former Ute Brian Johnson Part Ways