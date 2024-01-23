On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Men’s Basketball Can Win At Home, Now Face Another Road Test

Jan 23, 2024, 10:20 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – There is no denying the Runnin’ Utes can win at home- their 11-0 record says so, however, winning on the road has been a different story.

Now, in fairness, Utah isn’t the only program that finds it more difficult to win the away games. Being on the road is notoriously hard.

The Utes are currently 1-3 in road games with their lone win coming in out-of-conference play against St. Mary’s. Utah is also 2-2 in neutral site games but currently sit 0-3 on the road in conference play.

That is a trend head coach Craig Smith, and the Runnin’ Utes are hoping to buck this weekend against teams they’ve already beat on their home turf.

Opponent Familiarity Could Be A Friend Or Foe For Utah

Utah heads up to the state of Washington to take on Washington State on Wednesday and Washington on Saturday.

The Utes, as mentioned above have already notched wins against these teams at the Huntsman Center and this road trip marks the first one against familiar opponents for the 2023-24 season.

As coach Smith said, there are elements of the matchup that could play into Utah’s favor, and elements that could not. It just depends on the evolution of both teams in the arena that particular night.

“Teams play a little different as you go on and it’s already almost been a month since we’ve played these guys,” Smith said. “Some guy’s minutes are up, some guy’s minutes are down. I’m sure when you watch us- in fact I know because I watched our game against Washington State this morning- we look a lot different than we did a month ago. Just how we are playing and who we are playing. We’ve got to be able to adjust accordingly, but at the end of the day I think their DNA is the same so to speak.”

One element that seems to be important in Smith’s mind, however, is making sure his team brings the same level of urgency on the road this week as they do at the Huntsman- particularly with the Oregon game in mind. That’s an area where Smith thinks Utah could improve in road games that would make a big difference.

“We just haven’t been as disciplined as we need- I don’t feel like we’ve had the edge that we need,” Smith said. “I think the last game [Stanford] we were a little bit- with Lawson getting hurt three minutes into the game and we found out that morning after pregame that Rollie wasn’t going to play- although, we were kind of prepared because we knew it could happen. We’ve just got to be better. We have to eliminate losing to win. You don’t have to play perfect, but we do need to be tighter with all of our stuff. We’ve got to rebound, we’ve got to play with more physicality, we’ve got to be on edge more, we’ve got to handle the crowd more, got to take care of the ball more, got to make our free throws.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Philadelphia Eagles, Former Ute Brian Johnson Part Ways

The Philadelphia Eagles fired former University of Utah quarterback Brian Johnson.

60 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Get Win Over Highest Ranked Opponent In Program History

Teamwork makes the dream work, and boy did No. 16 Utah women's basketball demonstrate that in their overtime win over No. 2 UCLA.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Toffoli Caps 2nd Hat Trick Of Season In OT As Devils Beat Golden Knights

Tyler Toffoli scored in overtime to complete his second hat trick of the season as the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Golden Knights.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Weber State Lets Early Lead Slip Away In Loss At Montana

The Weber State men’s basketball team owned an early lead before falling behind by double-digits in a road loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Teams Up To Take Veteran To Super Bowl LVIII

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua teammed up with USAA and the NCOA to take a veteran to the NFL's Super Bowl.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 16 Utah WBB Sinks No. 2 UCLA With Free Throws In Overtime

The No. 16 Utah women’s basketball wrapped up their homestand against the SoCal schools hosting No. 2 UCLA.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Men’s Basketball Can Win At Home, Now Face Another Road Test