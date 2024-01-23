SLC police issue silver alert for missing woman with dementia

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Susan Wanlass. Wanlass was last seen Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. near 100 E. 700 South.

She is wearing the outfit shown in the photo released by police, a light pink zip-up hoodie, and black pants.

Wanlass has dementia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.