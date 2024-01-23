Frontier Airlines announces expanded service from Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it will be expanding its service in and out of Salt Lake City International Airport later this year.

In April, the the airline will begin offering non-stop service between Salt Lake City and Dallas/Ft. Worth. It will also offer service to San Francisco and Ontario, California.

Today, Frontier Airlines announced it is adding nonstop service between SLC and DFW, SFO and ONT beginning April 2024. To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $19 when purchased by Jan. 25. Check it out at https://t.co/1yRUA9npBW #frontierairlines pic.twitter.com/XO4uEItNxA — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) January 23, 2024

The airline currently offers non-stop service from Salt Lake City to four cities – Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver and Atlanta.

As part of the expanded service, Frontier is offering tickets as low as $19 through Thursday.