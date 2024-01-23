On the Site:
Stop For Students
Frontier Airlines announces expanded service from Salt Lake City International Airport

Jan 23, 2024, 2:33 PM | Updated: 2:42 pm

FILE: A Frontier airlines plane lands at the Miami International Airport on June 16, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The airline announced Tuesday expanded service from Salt Lake City International Airport. The airline will now offer service to Dallas/Ft. Worth; San Francisco and Ontario, California. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY — Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it will be expanding its service in and out of Salt Lake City International Airport later this year.

In April, the the airline will begin offering non-stop service between Salt Lake City and Dallas/Ft. Worth. It will also offer service to San Francisco and Ontario, California.

The airline currently offers non-stop service from Salt Lake City to four cities – Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver and Atlanta.

As part of the expanded service, Frontier is offering tickets as low as $19 through Thursday.

 

 

