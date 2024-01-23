On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

CBS newsman Charles Osgood dies at 91

Jan 23, 2024, 1:46 PM

Charles Osgood is pictured here on CBS radio in 1972. The former CBS journalist died Tuesday at his...

Charles Osgood is pictured here on CBS radio in 1972. The former CBS journalist died Tuesday at his home in New Jersey. He was 91 years old. (CBS, Getty Images)

(CBS, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ANDY ROSE AND CHRISTINA ZDANOWICZ, CNN


CNN

(CNN) Former CBS journalist Charles Osgood died Tuesday at his home in New Jersey, CBS News reported. He was 91 years old.

Osgood was best known as the anchor of the network’s venerable “CBS Sunday Morning” program from 1994 to 2016, succeeding original host Charles Kuralt. For decades, he also hosted a daily news commentary series for CBS News Radio called “The Osgood File.”

Osgood said he never liked to think of TV being just for the ratings – it was sharing in something that people love.

“I like to think of it as people watching the show and getting satisfaction out of it, learning something and not having something forced down their throats … I do (love this show). I cannot think of anything that has given me more pleasure professionally than Sunday Morning. Because first of all it’s great to be part of something that people love and I know that they do,” Osgood said in 2016 during his final episode of the show.

In his nearly 50-year run at CBS – 22 years on “Sunday Morning” alone – Osgood cemented his legacy by carrying on the tradition of oral storytelling and his predecessor, Kuralt, called him “one of the last great broadcast writers.” Osgood’s published books and poems, his gift for playing music and his signature bowties conjure memories beyond his days in the news business.

Beyond being a man on the air, Osgood had another major passion: music. Osgood, who would sometimes play piano on the show, owned three Steinway pianos, he told audiences on his final “Sunday Morning.”

And he even had a top 40 hit in 1967, “Gallant Men.” It reached No. 29, one spot above “Wild Thing.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

