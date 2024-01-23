Woman’s body found in Wayne County

HANKSVILLE— An unidentified female body was found near the Fremont River in Wayne County on Jan. 20.

According to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, multiple organizations had conducted searches for a missing person in the Caineville & Hanksville area of Wayne County since Dec. 27, 2023 but had been unsuccessful.

On Jan. 20, Wayne County Search and Rescue, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and K9 Search Team, “Dogs at Work” conducted a search for this missing person.

At approximately 11:06 a.m. a motorcycle team including two Wayne County Search and Rescue members located the body of an adult female near the Fremont River.

The body was found approximately .5 miles from milepost 11 on state Route 24.

An investigation was conducted by Warne County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah State Medical Examiner on the scene, but they were unable to identify the woman due to the condition of the remains.

The body was transported to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner to verify identification and find cause of death.