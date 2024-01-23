Jazz Look To Snap Losing Streak Against Pelicans

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look to snap their two-game losing streak when they travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

The Jazz have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last month, but have dropped back-to-back games for the first time since December 8-11.

The Pelicans meanwhile will look to avoid their second straight game after falling to the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Jazz In Thick Of Playoff Race

After a slow start to the season the Jazz have reinserted themselves into the Western Conference playoff race.

Since December 1 the Jazz have climbed from the 13th seed in the West to 10th where they are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers at 22-22 in the standings.

Jazz Injury Report: *QUESTIONABLE – Kris Dunn (illness) OUT – Taylor Hendricks (G League) OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League) OUT – Micah Potter (G League) OUT – Jason Preston (G League) OUT – Brice Sensabaugh (G League) pic.twitter.com/TC1ikiSSPb — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 23, 2024

Tuesday’s game could have significant playoff implications with the Jazz sitting just 3.5 games back of the fifth-seeded Pelicans.

The Jazz are 2-1 against New Orleans this season and could clinch a playoff tiebreaker with a win over the Pelicans in their final meeting of the regular season.

Pelicans Hit Rough Stretch

The Pelicans will look to regain their hot streak when they face the Jazz after losing three of their last five games.

Between November 14 and January 10 the Pelicans won 18 of 26 contests and have since climbed from the ninth seed in the West into fifth.

New Orleans will have a rest advantage when they host the Jazz.

The Pelicans last played Friday at home against Phoenix while the Jazz lost to the Rockets in Houston on Saturday.

How To Watch Jazz And Pelicans

The Jazz will face the Pelicans on Tuesday at 6 pm MST in New Orleans. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



