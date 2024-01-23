Big Things Ahead For Utah Gymnast Amelie Morgan As She Prepares For English Gymnastics Championships

SALT LAKE CITY – Big things are ahead for Red Rock star, Amelie Morgan.

The British gymnast was recognized as Pac-12 Specialist of the Week for her career best 9.950 scores on bars and beam in week three’s Best of Utah meet Tuesday morning. This is Morgan’s first Pac-12 weekly award.

However, the bigger news is that Morgan announced Monday night she will be returning to the United Kingdom in March to compete in the English Gymnastics Championships. If Morgan does well, she could be on her way to competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team Britain.

Morgan already has Olympic experience and was part of the 2021 British National Team that won the bronze medal in Tokyo.

Red Rocks Managing Amelie Morgan’s Absence

Obviously, it’s hard to replace someone with Olympic level talent who also happens to be a team captain.

Head coach Carly Dockendorf believes the Red Rocks have the depth to manage Morgan’s Olympic departure while also acknowledging she’s a tough act to fill in for.

“I think the great thing is that we have a lot of depth this year,” Dockendorf said. “We do have options on both of those events to go in. Obviously, for beam we will have to move someone back to lead off and I think we have a few options that could be fantastic. We’ll be utilizing some of our freshmen a little bit more and obviously our number seven and number eight will be ready to go.”

Morgan will still be available to Utah for about another month- her first competition in Great Britain will take place March 2, 2024. That should give Dockendorf, the coaching staff, and the other Red Rock athletes ample time adjust and prepare for when she is not there.

“I think the women that you will see fill those spots we will keep giving as many opportunities as possible whether that is in exhibition or the lineup, so it isn’t all of the sudden at once,” Dockendorf said. “Sometimes I feel like moving someone to a lead off position is a bigger deal than just going into the lineup. That is probably something we will have to start working on a little bit more.”

Dockendorf says she feels like they have already been giving athletes that will have to step up in Morgan’s open spots opportunities to get a feel for competing which hopefully will result in a smooth transition.

“I think we have already been giving a lot of number sevens and eights lots of opportunity to go,” Dockendorf said. “We’ll just continue to build on that.”

Morgan’s departure should also lineup well with Dockendorf’s timeline for having Utah’s event lineups solidified as they begin to prepare for another post-season run.

“I think by mid-March we should have a pretty good idea,” Dockendorf said. “We’ll have had enough people go through different positions to see who is scoring well. Heading into Pac-12 Championships and post-season, definitely we need to kind of know who our top six scorers are going to be on each event.”

