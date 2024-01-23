On the Site:
BYU Football Officially Adds SMU Mustangs To 2024 Non-Conference Schedule

Jan 23, 2024, 2:46 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU Football looks to have its non-conference schedule finalized after the Atlantic Coast Conference announced a matchup between the Cougars and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs.

The game will be played on Friday, September 6, in Dallas, Texas.

BYU finished the 2023 season with a 5-7 record.

The Cougar’s first year in the Big 12 didn’t go perfectly. But, there are a lot of building blocks to be successful in the upcoming seasons.

The Mustangs were in quite a different position last year.

In the school’s last season as a member of the American Athletic Conference, SMU finished first with a record of 11-3.

The series between BYU and SMU was announced in October 2023.

The schools will trade home games with the Mustangs making their way to Provo in 2027.

RELATED: BYU Football Finds Non-Conference Game For 2024 Season

BYU’s other two non-conference games in 2024 will come against Southern Illinois on August 31 and Wyoming on September 14.

SMU is moving into the ACC

BYU’s series with SMU coincides with the ACC rolling out its future opponents over the next seven years in the new iteration of the league. Along with SMU, the ACC is adding Stanford and Cal to the league, which will now grow to 18 members.

BYU and SMU have a brief but rich history against one another. The two staged one of the greatest bowl games in college football history in 1980 when BYU stormed back from 20 points down with less than four minutes to defeat the Pony Express 46-45.

The two programs were once in the same 16-team WAC together from 1996-98.

Then, last year, both programs squared off in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. BYU won that game 24-23.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

