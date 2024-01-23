Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 Postseason Re-Rank: 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – For the first time ever, Hans & Scotty are doing a postseason re-rank of their infamous 60 in 60 list. They will re-rank the top 25.

Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60

Every summer, leading up to the college football season, KSL Sports Zone hosts Hans & Scotty let fans and members of the media vote on the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah.

Here is the list that was released ahead of the 2023 season.

Now, on Tuesday, January 22 and Wednesday January 23, Hans and Scotty will re-rank the list knowing what they know about how the last college football season played out. The guys will give you a new top 25, split up between the two days.

On day one, no. 25-no. 14 will be released and on day two no. 13- no. 1 will be revealed.

2023 60 in 60 Re-Rank

25. Winston Reid – Weber State

24. Isaiah Wooden – SUU

23. Tyler Batty – BYU

22. Kingsley Suamatia – BYU

21. Zemiah Vaughn – Utah

20. Keaton Bills – Utah

19. Keanu Tanuvasa – Utah

18. Jack Kelly – Weber State

17. Michael Mokofisi – Utah

16. Davon Booth – Utah State

15. Karene Reid – Utah

14. Terrell Vaughn – Utah State

13. Ja’Quinden Jackson – Utah

