Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 Postseason Re-Rank: 2023
Jan 23, 2024, 2:58 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – For the first time ever, Hans & Scotty are doing a postseason re-rank of their infamous 60 in 60 list. They will re-rank the top 25.
Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60
Every summer, leading up to the college football season, KSL Sports Zone hosts Hans & Scotty let fans and members of the media vote on the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah.
Here is the list that was released ahead of the 2023 season.
Now, on Tuesday, January 22 and Wednesday January 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on KSL Sports Zone and KSLSports.com, Hans and Scotty will re-rank the list knowing what they know about how the last college football season played out. The guys will give you a new top 25, split up between the two days.
On day one, no. 25-no. 14 will be released and on day two no. 13- no. 1 will be revealed right here.
You can tune in at 97.5 The Zone or watch the video version of the show with game highlights right here.
2023 60 in 60 Re-Rank
Powered by Advanced Window Products
25. Winston Reid – Weber State
24. Isaiah Wooden – SUU
23. Tyler Batty – BYU
22. Kingsley Suamatia – BYU
21. Zemiah Vaughn – Utah
20. Keaton Bills – Utah
19. Keanu Tanuvasa – Utah
18. Jack Kelly – Weber State
17. Michael Mokofisi – Utah
16. Davon Booth – Utah State
15. Karene Reid – Utah
14. Terrell Vaughn – Utah State
13. Ja’Quinden Jackson – Utah
The rest of the list will be announced Tuesday, January 23 from 2p-3p on KSLSports.com/stream.