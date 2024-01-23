On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Alaska Airlines CEO says company found loose bolts on ‘many’ Boeing Max 9s

Jan 23, 2024, 3:52 PM

FILE: An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 plane sits at a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airp...

FILE: An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 plane sits at a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on January 6, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Alaska Airlines grounded its 737 MAX 9 planes after part of a fuselage blew off during a flight from Portland Oregon to Ontario, California. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RAMISHAH MARUF, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci revealed the carrier found “some loose bolts on many” Boeing 737 Max 9s in an interview for “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” scheduled to air Tuesday.

It’s the CEO’s first interview since a door plug on one of its Max 9 airplanes shot out from the side of the fuselage only a few minutes into a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

“I’m more than frustrated and disappointed. I am angry. This happened to Alaska Airlines. It happened to our guests and happened to our people,” Minicucci said, according to excerpts released ahead of the interview’s airing.

He added that the company is adding its own extra oversight on the airplane maker’s production line. The US Federal Aviation Administration urged airlines on Sunday to inspect so-called door plugs on an earlier version of Boeing 737 airplanes. After recent inspections of the newer Max 9s, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines have found loose bolts.

NBC asked Minicucci if Boeing has a problem with quality control extending beyond a single plane.

“I think this is the issue that’s at question right here, which is what is Boeing going to do differently on their quality program, to make sure that when we get an airplane, it’s at the highest degree of excellence and that’s what’s got to be different going forward,” he said.

FAA opened a formal investigation into Boeing’s quality control around two weeks ago. The agency said it continued to review data collected from inspections of 40 sample aircraft as it considered how to determine if the planes were safe to fly again.

Minicucci noted in the interview that the inspections take about 10 hours per door.

In a statement, Stan Deal, the CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: “We have let down our airline customers and are deeply sorry for the significant disruption to them, their employees and their passengers. We are taking action on a comprehensive plan to bring these airplanes safely back to service and to improve our quality and delivery performance. We will follow the lead of the FAA and support our customers every step of the way.”

The CEO of United Airlines, one of the biggest buyers of Boeing jets, also expressed frustration with the company.

“I’m disappointed that… this keeps happening at Boeing. This isn’t new,” said Scott Kirby, CEO of United, in an interview Tuesday on CNBC. “We need Boeing to succeed. But they’ve been having these consistent manufacturing challenges. They need to take action here.”

CNN’s Chris Isidore, Gregory Wallace and Hanna Ziady contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Charles Osgood is pictured here on CBS radio in 1972. The former CBS journalist died Tuesday at his...

Andy Rose and Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

CBS newsman Charles Osgood dies at 91

Former CBS journalist Charles Osgood died at 91 years old on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

FILE: HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Ma...

Associated Press

Dwayne Johnson gets the rights to the name ‘The Rock’ and joins the board of WWE owner TKO Group

It is a name that has become almost synonymous with professional wrestling but its bearer, Dwayne Johnson, has never legally owned “The Rock.”

2 hours ago

Deep fake robocalls in New Hampshire are spreading false election information, according to the New...

By Christina Hager, WBZ

Fake Biden robocalls investigated in New Hampshire

Deep fake robocalls in New Hampshire are spreading false election information, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office.

3 hours ago

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos, right, leaves federal court with his attorney, Joseph Murray, Tuesd...

Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

George Santos says he doesn’t plan to vote in the special election to fill his former seat

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos says he doesn't plan to vote in next month’s special election to fill his now vacant seat in Congress.

3 hours ago

A customer at the self checkout of a Target store in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Tuesday...

 Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Customers have soured on self-checkout, and a new study says there’s proof

From theft to scanning errors, retailers are running into headaches with self-checkout after rolling out the technology aggressively over the last decade.

4 hours ago

About 92% of US children have been vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella by age 2, accordin...

Amanda Musa and Carma Hassan, CNN

Why are measles cases popping up across the United States? Here’s what to know about the highly contagious virus

Nearly a dozen cases of measles have been reported in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Georgia in recent weeks.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Alaska Airlines CEO says company found loose bolts on ‘many’ Boeing Max 9s