On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

United Airlines CEO says the airline will consider alternatives to Boeing’s next airplane

Jan 23, 2024, 4:26 PM | Updated: 4:33 pm

A United Airlines jetliner heads in for a landing at Denver International Airport after a winter st...

A United Airlines jetliner heads in for a landing at Denver International Airport after a winter storm swept through the region Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DAVID KOENIG, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — The United Airlines CEO says he is “disappointed” in ongoing manufacturing problems at Boeing that have led to the grounding of dozens of United jetliners, and the airline will consider alternatives to buying a future, larger version of the Boeing 737 Max.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said Tuesday that Boeing needs “real action” to restore its previous reputation for quality.

Kirby’s comments came one day after United disclosed that it expects to lose money in the first three months of this year because of the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jets.

United has 79 of those planes, which federal regulators grounded more than two weeks ago after a panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines Max 9 in midflight, leaving a gaping hole in the plane. Investigators are probing whether bolts that help hold the panel in place were missing or broke off.

Kirby said on CNBC that he believes that the Max 9s could be cleared to fly again soon, “but I’m disappointed that the manufacturing challenges do keep happening at Boeing.”

At times over the past few years, manufacturing flaws have held up deliveries of Max jets and a larger Boeing plane, the 787. Last year, United received 24 fewer Boeing aircraft than it expected.

United has a standing order for Max 10 jets, a larger version of the Max line. However, that model and a smaller one, the Max 7, are years behind schedule for being certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. The grounding of the Max 9 jets is likely to further complicate Boeing’s drive to get the new models approved.

Behind schedule

Kirby said the Max 10 is at least five years behind schedule and could be pushed further into the future.

“I think this is the straw — the Max 9 grounding — is probably the straw that broke the camel’s back for us,” he told CNBC. “We’re going to at least build a plan that doesn’t have the Max 10 in it.”

Kirby wasn’t specific about what planes the airline could acquire instead of the Max 10, but he noted that there is only one other global manufacturer of such large planes — Boeing’s European rival Airbus.

Doing without the Max 10 probably means United won’t grow as fast as it had hoped, Kirby added.

Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing’s commercial airplanes division, apologized for the Max 9 grounding and said the company is making changes.

“We have let down our airline customers and are deeply sorry for the significant disruption to them, their employees and their passengers,” Deal said in a prepared statement. “We are taking action on a comprehensive plan to bring these airplanes safely back to service and to improve our quality and delivery performance.”

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. rose 6% Tuesday. After the end of regular trading Monday, the company said it would lose up to 85 cents per share in the first quarter but earn $9 to $11 per share for all of 2024.

Shares of The Boeing Co. fell less than 1%.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

TIME laid off 15% of its union-represented editorial staff....

Liam Reilly, CNN

TIME Magazine lays off 15% of unionized editorial staff, becoming latest news outlet to slash workforce

TIME has laid off 15% of its unionized workforce on Tuesday.

45 minutes ago

LONDONDERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 23: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President D...

Josh Boak and Linley Sanders, Associated Press

Trump wins New Hampshire’s Republican primary

Donald Trump won New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Republican primary on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Science educator Bill Nye, looks at his watch next to the "Doomsday Clock," shortly before the Bull...

Associated Press

‘Doomsday Clock’ signals existential threats of nuclear war, climate disasters and AI

Earth, for the second year running, is nearing apocalypse, a science-oriented advocacy group said, pointing to its famous “Doomsday Clock” that shows 90 seconds till midnight.

2 hours ago

A Brightline train approaches the Fort Lauderdale station on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Fort Lauderd...

Associated Press

Las Vegas-to-California high-speed electric rail project gets OK for $2.5B more in bonds

A proposed high-speed passenger train between Las Vegas and Southern California has gotten another boost.

2 hours ago

FILE- (L-R) Wrestler Triple H, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon, and wrest...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

WWE’s ‘Raw’ is moving to Netflix next year in a major streaming deal worth more than $5 billion

WWE’s weekly television show, “Raw,” will be moving to Netflix next year as part of a major streaming deal worth more than $5 billion.

3 hours ago

FILE: An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 plane sits at a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airp...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Alaska Airlines CEO says company found loose bolts on ‘many’ Boeing Max 9s

Alaska Airlines located further equipment issues during inspections of their Boeing 737 Max 9 Fleet.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

United Airlines CEO says the airline will consider alternatives to Boeing’s next airplane