EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Former Westminster University President dead at 79

Jan 23, 2024, 5:00 PM

Michael S. Bassis proceeds into his inauguration as the 16th president of Westminster College on Oc...

Michael S. Bassis proceeds into his inauguration as the 16th president of Westminster College on Oct. 19, 2002. Bassis died Tuesday, surrounded by his daughters in Springfield, Virginia. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY LOGAN STEFANICH, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster University announced that its former president, Michael Bassis, died Tuesday surrounded by his daughters in Springfield, Virginia.

Bassis was the 16th president of the university and served for 10 years between 2002 and 2012. A memorial service will be held in Alexandria, Virginia, in July.

“At Westminster University, Dr. Bassis is remembered as someone who transformed experiential learning opportunities for students as well as the physical campus during his time as president. He emphasized co-curricular learning through various centers, sports teams, and service-learning opportunities, reminding us that student learning occurs both in and out of the classroom. He also oversaw the creation of stunning new buildings and gathering spaces for students like the Dolores Doré Eccles Health, Wellness and Athletic Center,” said a release from the university.

Bassis enjoyed a 30-year career in higher education that saw him in roles as a teacher, scholar and administrator. When he became Westminster’s president in 2002, Bassis began working on a comprehensive strategic plan, which led to the development of a “new, innovative and ambitious” 10-year strategic plan for the college that focused on bringing Westminster into national prominence as an institution “distinguished by its distinctive educational programs, its record of preparing graduates for success in a rapidly changing world and its commitment to continuous improvement, effectiveness and value,” according to the release.

Over his time as president, Westminster created 19 undergraduate and nine graduate degree programs.

An avid athlete in his youth — Bassis’ obituary says he was a star pitcher scouted by the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates — he also had a passion for providing students with more opportunities in athletics.

“He was instrumental with the initial startup of the men’s lacrosse program in 2005 when the Dolores Doré Eccles Health, Wellness and Athletic Center and Dumke Field opened. Initially, men’s lacrosse started as a club program and eventually evolved into a varsity NCAA II program. This emphasis in athletics also led to the establishment of women’s lacrosse as a club and eventual varsity NCAA II program,” Shay Wyatt, Westminster’s director of athletics, said in a statement.

Chris Wharton, a Westminster alum who served as student body president from 2005-2006 and now serves on the Salt Lake City Council, said Bassis made efforts to make sure the entirety of the school’s student body felt valued.

“He used to give out these colorful glass stars to every student, staff and faculty member who finished a challenging project or accomplished something meaningful for the university. I still have the green star he gave me. Over time, these stars started appearing in offices, classrooms and other places around campus. It was a great way to recognize the hard work of everyone who helped make Westminster a success,” Wharton said in a statement.

Bassis is survived by his wife Mary, as well as his four children: Betsy Bassis, Christina Bassis, Jessica Roth and Nicholas Bassis. Michael also leaves behind eight grandchildren, two sisters and a loving extended family.

“With sincere gratitude, we remember the service of an amazing leader and the enduring legacy of Dr. Michael S. Bassis,” said the release from the university.

The full release from the university, detailing more of Bassis’ accomplishments can be found here.

Former Westminster University President dead at 79