On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

‘Doomsday Clock’ signals existential threats of nuclear war, climate disasters and AI

Jan 23, 2024, 5:29 PM | Updated: 5:38 pm

Science educator Bill Nye, looks at his watch next to the "Doomsday Clock," shortly before the Bull...

Science educator Bill Nye, looks at his watch next to the "Doomsday Clock," shortly before the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announces the latest decision on the "Doomsday Clock" minute hand, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at the National Press Club Broadcast Center, in Washington. This year, Jan. 2024, the clock will remain set to 90 seconds to midnight. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Earth, for the second year running, is nearing apocalypse, a science-oriented advocacy group said, pointing to its famous “Doomsday Clock” that shows 90 seconds till midnight.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists made the annual announcement Tuesday rating how close humanity is from ending. It cited nuclear threat in Russia’s war on Ukraine as well as the Oct. 7 attack in Israel and war in Gaza, worsening climate-related disasters and the danger of generative artificial intelligence.

“Last year, we expressed amplified concern by moving the clock to 90 seconds to midnight, the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been,” said Rachel Bronson, CEO of the Bulletin group. “The risks from last year continue with unabated veracity and continue to shape this year.”

Starting in 1947, the advocacy group used a clock to symbolize the potential and even likelihood of people doing something to end humanity. After the end of the Cold War, it was as close as 17 minutes to midnight. In the past few years, to address rapid global changes, the group has changed from counting down the minutes until midnight to counting down the seconds.

The group said the clock could be turned back if leaders and nations worked together, and specifically noted powerful countries that have the capacity to do so, including the United States, China and Russia.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

Sleeping more in the winter could be due to seasonal or behavioral causes. Mandatory Credit: Dmytro...

Kristen Rogers, CNN

Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows

A new study found that people may need more sleep in the winter than they do in other seasons.

1 day ago

The Boeing 737 Max airplane on the production line at the company's manufacturing facility in Rento...

Gregory Wallace and Hanna Ziady

Boeing faces new safety alert over earlier generation of 737s

The FAA has urged airlines to inspect so-called door plugs on an earlier version of Boeing 737 airplanes after one blew out of the side of the newer Max model during an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this month.

1 day ago

FBI sextortion graphic...

Garna Mejia

Predators targeting more Utah teens with sextortion scams, FBI report says

Teen sextortion cases are on the rise across the nation and in Utah.

4 days ago

Instead of typing things in, Google will allow people to circle items that appear on their smartpho...

Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN

Google unveils a new way to search

Google announced on Thursday two new AI tools that it says will make searching for things online “radically more helpful.”

5 days ago

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 with a door plug aircraft awaits inspection at the airline's ha...

Pete Muntean

Boeing CEO: We’re going to learn from the Alaska Airlines incident

WICHITA, KAN. (CNN) — Boeing says its CEO told workers of Spirit AeroSystems — its subcontractor that builds the 737 Max 9 fuselage — that “we’re going to learn from” this month’s blowout on Alaska Airlines flight 1282. Boeing says CEO Dave Calhoun addressed 200 Spirit AeroSystems employees as part of a town hall meeting held […]

6 days ago

Astromaterials processor Mari Montoya and OSIRIS-REx curation team members set the TAGSAM (Touch an...

Eliza Pace

EXPLAINER: Sealed NASA capsule that landed in Utah finally opened, here’s what they found

NASA team members have been working for months to open a sealed capsule with space samples that landed in Utah back in September.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

‘Doomsday Clock’ signals existential threats of nuclear war, climate disasters and AI