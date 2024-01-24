On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Rossi refuses to show up to initial Utah County hearing on rape charge

Jan 23, 2024, 5:07 PM | Updated: 5:27 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

PROVO — Nicholas Rossi was a no-show for his initial court appearance in Utah County on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Rossi, who was recently extradited from Scotland to face charges of rape and sexual battery in two cases in Utah County, “declined” to be moved from his holding cell at 4th District Court to Judge Derek Pullan’s courtroom.

When the judge asked a sheriff’s deputy if Rossi had given a reason for his refusal to attend the hearing, the deputy said he did not get one.

Pullan rescheduled Rossi’s initial hearing for Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. He said if Rossi is not ill and does not have a reasonable excuse to miss the hearing, he will issue an order for him to be brought into the courtroom using a reasonable amount of force.

Tuesday’s hearing was the latest episode of odd and unpredictable behavior during Rossi’s scheduled court appearances. During his initial court hearing in Salt Lake City on Jan. 16, where he is also charged with rape, Rossi continued to claim that he was really Arthur Knight Brown, an Irish orphan, and used an Irish accent while speaking through medical equipment to help him breathe, claiming the allegations against him are “complete hearsay.”

Rossi has allegedly used at least eight different aliases over the years, according to police.

He is accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in Orem in 2008. He was allegedly identified by the Utah State Crime Lab using DNA evidence and was charged in 2020. In his second Utah County case, he is accused of inappropriately touching and attempting to forcibly kiss a woman in Orem around the same time period.

After charges were filed in 2020, investigators learned of similar behavior from the same man in Rhode Island, Ohio and Massachusetts, and he had fled from the United States to avoid prosecution. In 2022, a man named Arthur Knight was arrested at a hospital in Glasgow. The man claimed to be an Irish orphan, but court officials in the United Kingdom ruled DNA and tattoos confirmed his identity as Rossi.

recently extradited from Scotland to face charges of rapeafter a woman came forward after Rossi’s attempts to fight extradition made headlines.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Death row inmate Ralph Menzies attends 3rd District Court in West Jordan, Oct. 3, 2007. Attorneys f...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Attorneys for death row inmate call for competency exam, say Menzies has dementia

Attorneys for death row inmate Ralph Leroy Menzies have requested a competency examination, claiming he now has dementia and executing him would be unconstitutional.

7 hours ago

Death row inmate Ralph Menzies attends 3rd District Court in West Jordan in 2007 where Menzies appe...

Mary Culbertson

Death warrant filed for Utah inmate; death by firing squad possible

A death row inmate who has been incarcerated for over 35 years has been appealing his sentence to die since it was made. Today, another death warrant was filed for his execution.

6 days ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, ...

David Sharp and Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press

Maine judge delays decision on removing Trump from ballot until Colorado case

A Maine judge has put on hold a decision on former President Donald Trump’s ballot status to allow time for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on a similar case in Colorado.

6 days ago

Police Cars outside a brick building with officers...

Larry D. Curtis

Salt Lake man charged with murder threatened to bash victim’s head in, police say

A man will be held without bail and is charged with first-degree murder after police say he killed a man with blows to the head, possibly with a hammer. Nathan David Evans, 41, faces a felony charge of abuse or desecration of a human body to go along with the murder charge.

7 days ago

Nicholas Rossi appearing in Provo court by video call....

Michael Houck

Nicholas Rossi makes his first Utah court appearance since extradition

Nicholas Rossi caused confusion during his first virtual hearing on Tuesday by insisting he was not who authorities say he is.

7 days ago

Hannah Zoulek...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com 

Utah residents suing state over soon-to-be enacted social media restrictions

A civil liberties group has filed a lawsuit against Utah's social media regulations on behalf of several residents, including a teenage Utahn, who allege the regulations violate protections for freedom of speech.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Rossi refuses to show up to initial Utah County hearing on rape charge