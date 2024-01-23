Jazz Center Walker Kessler Named To 2024 USA Men’s National Team Player Pool

SALT LAKE CITY – USA Basketball released its 41-athlete player pool for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler made the cut.

Kessler played for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup last summer.

🇺🇸 Red, Walk & Blue 🇺🇸 Congratulations @WalkerKessler13 on being selected to 2024 USA Men’s National Team Player Pool!#TakeNote | #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/USB0vyVZVJ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 23, 2024

Other notable players in the pool include LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum.

Centers that Kessler will compete for a roster spot with include Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Chet Holmgren, Jarrett Allen, and Bobby Portis.

Following his rookie season, Kessler averaged eight minutes per game with Team USA in the FIBA World Cup.

He averaged four points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks on 68.4% from the field.

USA would just miss out on a medal as they finished fourth behind Germany, Serbia, and Canada.

The 41 players selected to the 2024 Men’s National Team Player Pool have deep USA Basketball ties. 🏅13 Olympians

🏆 22 World Cup participants

🥇 24 Senior National Team gold medals

🥇 18 Junior National Team gold medals See below for more on the Player Pool’s experience ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gFE8uPjcEn — USA Basketball Communications (@USABcomms) January 23, 2024

In his sophomore season with the Utah Jazz, Kessler has had his fair share of ups and downs.

In 24 minutes per game, Kessler is averaging 8.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2,7 blocks per game. Kessler is third in the NBA in blocks only trailing Victor Wembanyama and Brook Lopez.

