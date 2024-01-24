On the Site:
Stop For Students
Driver seriously injured after colliding with semitruck and getting stuck underneath

Jan 23, 2024, 6:02 PM

A 30-year-old man is in serious condition after colliding with a semitruck in a Toyota Camry and be...

A 30-year-old man is in serious condition after colliding with a semitruck in a Toyota Camry and being sucked underneath the semitrailer. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 30-year-old man is in serious condition after colliding with a semitruck and being pulled under its trailer on Tuesday.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said that the crash took place at approximately 6:52 a.m. when the semi pulled out from the Walmart distribution center.

According to Roden, the semi pulled out in front of a Toyota Camry which hit the trailer and was pushed underneath it. The driver of the Camry was transported to the hospital after he was extricated from underneath the semi. Roden said it did take some time to free the driver, but did not specify how much time.

A 30-year-old man is in serious condition after colliding with a semitruck in a Toyota Camry and being sucked underneath the semitrailer. (Utah Highway Patrol)

Both directions of traffic were initially closed and reopened after the driver was safely transported.

Roden said the crash was initially reported as fatal, but he confirmed the driver is still alive.

