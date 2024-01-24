Driver seriously injured after colliding with semitruck and getting stuck underneath

SALT LAKE CITY — A 30-year-old man is in serious condition after colliding with a semitruck and being pulled under its trailer on Tuesday.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said that the crash took place at approximately 6:52 a.m. when the semi pulled out from the Walmart distribution center.

According to Roden, the semi pulled out in front of a Toyota Camry which hit the trailer and was pushed underneath it. The driver of the Camry was transported to the hospital after he was extricated from underneath the semi. Roden said it did take some time to free the driver, but did not specify how much time.

Both directions of traffic were initially closed and reopened after the driver was safely transported.

Roden said the crash was initially reported as fatal, but he confirmed the driver is still alive.