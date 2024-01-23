Utah Jazz Catch Fire Following Halftime Break In New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The Utah Jazz trailed by 18 going into halftime but a third-quarter run closed the New Orleans Pelicans lead to single-digits.

Simone Fontecchio was a key part of the comeback as he scored nine points in the first three minutes of the half.

Fontecchio immediately put some wind in the Jazz’s sails with a four-point play to start the third quarter.

John Collins also gave Utah some momentum with back-to-back dunks.

New Orleans paid so much attention to Lauri Markkanen that other players were able to get open for easy looks.

Kris Dunn, Collin Sexton, Fontecchio, and Collins all poured in baskets as the Jazz came back.

After five minutes, Utah closed the Pelicans lead to eight, 91-83.

Jazz Look To Snap Losing Streak Against Pelicans

The Utah Jazz will look to snap their two-game losing streak when they travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

The Jazz have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last month, but have dropped back-to-back games for the first time since December 8-11.

After a slow start to the season, the Jazz have reinserted themselves into the Western Conference playoff race.

Utah has climbed from the 13th seed in the West to 10th. They are currently tied with the Los Angeles Lakers at 22-22 in the standings.

Tuesday’s game could have significant playoff implications with the Jazz sitting just 3.5 games back of the fifth-seeded Pelicans.

The Jazz are 2-1 against New Orleans this season and could clinch a playoff tiebreaker with a win over the Pelicans in their final meeting of the regular season.

