Walker Kessler Pins Daniels Shot On Backboard With Two Hands

NEW ORLEANS – Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler sent away shot after shot against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Debatably his best block came in the fourth quarter against Dyson Daniels.

𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐭𝐡 block of the season for The Sheriff came with 𝚊𝚞𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚛𝚒𝚝𝚢 🫡#TakeNote | @WalkerKessler13 pic.twitter.com/EwcHkl9pL3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 24, 2024

Kessler pinned the sophomore’s shot on the backboard with ease.

He was called for a foul but the Jazz challenged the call and were successful.

The play gave Kessler his third block of the night.

had to go full extension for that one 🫡 https://t.co/nkqVWs9SNs pic.twitter.com/TbHB4wvppJ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 24, 2024

Less than a minute later, Kessler stuffed Jonas Valanciunas at the rim for his fourth.

Kessler is currently third in the NBA in blocks per game with 2.7.

Jazz Look To Snap Losing Streak Against Pelicans

The Utah Jazz will look to snap their two-game losing streak when they travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

The Jazz have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last month, but have dropped back-to-back games for the first time since December 8-11.

After a slow start to the season, the Jazz have reinserted themselves into the Western Conference playoff race.

Jazz Injury Report: *QUESTIONABLE – Kris Dunn (illness) OUT – Taylor Hendricks (G League) OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League) OUT – Micah Potter (G League) OUT – Jason Preston (G League) OUT – Brice Sensabaugh (G League) pic.twitter.com/TC1ikiSSPb — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 23, 2024

Utah has climbed from the 13th seed in the West to 10th. They are currently tied with the Los Angeles Lakers at 22-22 in the standings.

Tuesday’s game could have significant playoff implications with the Jazz sitting just 3.5 games back of the fifth-seeded Pelicans.

The Jazz are 2-1 against New Orleans this season and could clinch a playoff tiebreaker with a win over the Pelicans in their final meeting of the regular season.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

