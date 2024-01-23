Jazz Drop Third Straight Game In Loss To Pelicans

SALT LAKE CITY – The New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record in scoring as they crushed the Utah Jazz 153-124.

Collin Sexton scored 22 to lead the Jazz who trailed by double-digits for most of the final three quarters of the game.

The Pelicans were led by CJ McCollum who scored 33 points.

First Quarter

Collin Sexton got the Jazz off to a quick start scoring seven of their first 14 points.

In a repeat performance from Saturday’s loss in Houston, the Jazz were abused on the offensive glass allowing the Pelicans to score eight second-chance points.

The Jazz suffered another slow start falling behind by double-digit 29-19 with three minutes left in the quarter.

Kelly Olynyk helped fuel a late 11-2 run as the Jazz trailed the Heat 34-30 after one.

Second Quarter

The Pelicans opened the second quarter on an 11-3 run to take a 45-33 lead, their biggest of the game.

Lauri Markkanen shot 4-11 to open the game as he struggled to find his offensive rhythm.

The Pelicans shot 12-21 from three in the first half while the Jazz knocked down just 7-22.

At the half, the Jazz trailed the Pelicans 77-59.

Third Quarter

The Jazz opened the third quarter by cutting the Pelicans league to 13 behind easy baskets at the rim.

A John Collins dunk could have trimmed the deficit to six points, but it was blocked by the Pelicans leading to a 4-0 round and a 12 point New Orleans lead.

The Pelicans outscored the Jazz 38-32 in the third quarter to extend their lead.

Through three the Jazz trailed New Orleans 115-91.

Fourth Quarter

The rout continued early in the fourth as the Pelicans extended their lead to 30.

The Jazz allowed a season-high in points from an opponent as the Pelicans poured in 23-46 shooting from downtown.

The Pelicans downed the Jazz 153-124.

