On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Drop Third Straight Game In Loss To Pelicans

Jan 23, 2024, 8:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record in scoring as they crushed the Utah Jazz 153-124.

Collin Sexton scored 22 to lead the Jazz who trailed by double-digits for most of the final three quarters of the game.

The Pelicans were led by CJ McCollum who scored 33 points.

First Quarter

Collin Sexton got the Jazz off to a quick start scoring seven of their first 14 points.

In a repeat performance from Saturday’s loss in Houston, the Jazz were abused on the offensive glass allowing the Pelicans to score eight second-chance points.

The Jazz suffered another slow start falling behind by double-digit 29-19 with three minutes left in the quarter.

Kelly Olynyk helped fuel a late 11-2 run as the Jazz trailed the Heat 34-30 after one.

Second Quarter

The Pelicans opened the second quarter on an 11-3 run to take a 45-33 lead, their biggest of the game.

Lauri Markkanen shot 4-11 to open the game as he struggled to find his offensive rhythm.

The Pelicans shot 12-21 from three in the first half while the Jazz knocked down just 7-22.

At the half, the Jazz trailed the Pelicans 77-59.

Third Quarter

The Jazz opened the third quarter by cutting the Pelicans league to 13 behind easy baskets at the rim.

A John Collins dunk could have trimmed the deficit to six points, but it was blocked by the Pelicans leading to a 4-0 round and a 12 point New Orleans lead.

The Pelicans outscored the Jazz 38-32 in the third quarter to extend their lead.

Through three the Jazz trailed New Orleans 115-91.

Fourth Quarter

The rout continued early in the fourth as the Pelicans extended their lead to 30.

The Jazz allowed a season-high in points from an opponent as the Pelicans poured in 23-46 shooting from downtown.

The Pelicans downed the Jazz 153-124.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.c

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 21 BYU Basketball Comes Up Short Against No. 4 Houston

BYU had a few opportunities late to take the lead, but the ball didn't go in the hoop. Houston converted free throws when had to have them. 

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lackadaisical Jazz Fall Below .500 After Loss To Pelicans

The Utah Jazz started slow for the third straight game and fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 153-124 on the road.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Pins Daniels Shot On Backboard With Two Hands

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler sent away shot after shot against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. He finished with five blocks.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Catch Fire Following Halftime Break In New Orleans

The Utah Jazz trailed by 18 going into halftime but a third-quarter run closed the New Orleans Pelicans lead to single-digits.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Heat Trade 6-time All-Star Kyle Lowry, Draft Pick To Hornets For Terry Rozier

Lowry was traded Tuesday by the Heat to the Hornets for Terry Rozier — someone enjoying the best season of his career

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kelly Olynyk Leaves Pelicans Defense Guessing With Series Of Fakes

NEW ORLEANS – Kelly Olynyk got all the way to the basket for a lay-in after faking out the New Orleans Pelicans defense with a shot fake and a pass fake. The fakes were so convincing that Olynyk even had the cameraman panning to the wrong area. the fake was so good he lost the […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jazz Drop Third Straight Game In Loss To Pelicans