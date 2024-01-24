Motorcyclist killed in Murray collision

MURRAY — A man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car Tuesday evening.

Murray Police Department has not identified the man but said he is in his 30s. Police said the man killed was not wearing a helmet and we driving southbound while the car it hit was driving north and was turning left at the time of impact.

The collision in the area of 5900 South and State Street and left pieces of the motorcycle and the car on the road.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Kristin Reardon with the Murray Police Department said. “Things happen real quick like that so left hand turns, sometimes you just don’t see what’s coming.”

Reardon said the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash and the driver of the car has been cooperative with police.