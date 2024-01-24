On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Motorcyclist killed in Murray collision

Jan 23, 2024, 8:44 PM | Updated: 10:37 pm

scene of a crash with police cars and debris in the road...

A man was killed Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 near the intersection of 5900 South and State Street in Salt Lake City Utah. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS AND ANDREW ADAMS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

MURRAY — A man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car Tuesday evening.

Murray Police Department has not identified the man but said he is in his 30s. Police said the man killed was not wearing a helmet and we driving southbound while the car it hit was driving north and was turning left at the time of impact.

A man was killed Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 near the intersection of 5900 South and State Street in Salt Lake City Utah. (KSL TV)

The collision in the area of 5900 South and State Street and left pieces of the motorcycle and the car on the road.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Kristin Reardon with the Murray Police Department said. “Things happen real quick like that so left hand turns, sometimes you just don’t see what’s coming.”

Reardon said the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash and the driver of the car has been cooperative with police.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - The cherry blossoms are starting to show up at the Utah State Capitol!...

Debbie Worthen

‘Gag clauses’ targeted by proposed bill

A controversial type of contract clause is on its way out in the Utah Legislature.

27 minutes ago

A sail boat on the Great Salt Lake...

Carter WIlliams, KSL.com

Should the Great Salt Lake be considered a person? Group says yes, Utah bill says no

A bill passed the senate which prohibits legislation from giving extra rights to the Great Salt Lake.

3 hours ago

Old Logan Sinclair station...

Mike Anderson

Cache Valley builder restoring 1950s gas station

A Cache Valley builder is going to great lengths to restore a 1950s-era gas station to its original form but there won't be any gas sold or car repairs going on inside. 

3 hours ago

The Drug Enforcement Administration says more than 388 million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized...

Karah Brackin

How a Utah company changed the game in fighting illegal opioid scourge

The Drug Enforcement Administration says more than 388 million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized in 2023. 

4 hours ago

An educator reading to young kids at the Salt Lake City Library....

Debbie Worthen

Experts say 1,000 books before kindergarten helps develop a love for reading

A Utah program is aiming to foster an appreciation for literature for early cognitive development by getting kids to read 1,000 books before kindergarten.

4 hours ago

Elder Patrick Kearon speaking about his experiences and becoming the youngest Apostle in the curren...

Dan Rascon

One-on-one conversation with newest Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The newest Apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said he is still feeling shocked, overwhelmed, and humbled by his new calling. 

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Motorcyclist killed in Murray collision