On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

‘Gag clauses’ targeted by proposed bill

Jan 23, 2024, 10:12 PM | Updated: 11:16 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A contract clause called a “gag clause” was the focus on Capitol Hill Tuesday. Rep. Cory Maloy sponsored HB63 that passed a House committee unanimously and will now move forward.

The “gag clause” is already illegal on a federal level, but if the bill passes, it would be become illegal, and unenforceable on a state level too. The clause was part of a KSL investigation in July of 2023 after a man said he discovered the clause while attempting to build a home with a builder here in the state.

Unlawful gag clauses found in multiple Utah home builder contracts

He said the “non-disparagement” clause was so rigorous it prohibited buyers from saying anything negative about the builder. He ultimately didn’t sign the contract, and didn’t continue business with that company.

The problem with the clauses, according to lawmakers, is that they don’t allow other customers to find out which companies have their best interest in mind, because anyone with a negative opinion is silenced.

“The clause said if you said anything negative about the builder, in public or private, the damages would be liquidated damages and a voiding of the home warranty,” Tony Capone said before a House committee Tuesday.

Capone is a business and technology attorney, so when he saw that verbiage, he found it to be a huge problem. The clause says buyers can’t talk, post, text or communicate any negative information about the company in any way, in public or private settings.

Katie Hass is the director of the Utah Division of Consumer Protection. She said making the clauses illegal on a state level makes fighting back faster for consumers, without going into litigation, which tends to be very expensive.

“As a federal policy, as a state policy, we stand behind the idea that people need to be able to speak freely about their experiences with businesses,” Hass said.

HB63 would also impose fines on companies that keep “gag clauses” in place. It passed the House committee unanimously today. It still needs to go before the House and the Senate. If it passes in all chambers, it will become a law May 1.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

home for sale...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

How a little-known insurance report can save home buyers thousands

You've heard the phrase, “If these walls could talk.” Boy, wouldn't it be nice if it was that easy when you're buying a home that its walls could tell you what they’ve been through?

1 hour ago

A Brightline train approaches the Fort Lauderdale station on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Fort Lauderd...

Associated Press

Las Vegas-to-California high-speed electric rail project gets OK for $2.5B more in bonds

A proposed high-speed passenger train between Las Vegas and Southern California has gotten another boost.

8 hours ago

a smashed car carried by a tow truck...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Little-known insurance report where an error can cost you thousands in higher premiums

We know errors in credit reports can lead to much higher interest rates. But there’s a different report where mistakes can cost you thousands more for your insurance.

1 day ago

FILE: An electric car charges at a mall parking lot on June 27, 2022 in Corte Madera, California. T...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Governors, including Cox, ask Biden to alter ‘unrealistic’ electric vehicle requirements

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joined 15 other Republican governors in a letter demanding President Joe Biden change his mandate to have electric vehicles account for a large share of all vehicles by 2032.

1 day ago

Board members are more likely than CEOs to face mandatory retirement ages. But employers are genera...

Jeanne Sahadi, CNN

Yes, employers can set a mandatory retirement age. What you need to know

Former US Vice President Al Gore, 75, is stepping down from Apple’s board because of the company’s age-based restrictions for its directors, and it raises the question of ageism in Corporate America.

3 days ago

Shares of troubled Spirit Airlines seen here in San Diego, California rebounded more than 20% in tr...

Chris Isidore, CNN

Troubled Spirit Airlines’ shares rebound despite more losses ahead

Shares of troubled Spirit Airlines rebounded more than 20% in trading Friday as the company tried to assure investors that a court decision blocking its purchase by JetBlue Airways would not force it out of business.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

‘Gag clauses’ targeted by proposed bill