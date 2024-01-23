On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Answering Questions From The Lone Meeting Between No. 21 BYU And No. 4 Houston

Jan 23, 2024, 10:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – No. 21 BYU basketball hosted one of the best teams in the Big 12, and the country, the No. 4 Houston Cougars.

Brigham Young had chances late in the game to take the lead, but ultimately it was Houston who secured a huge Big 12 conference win 75-68.

Let’s answer some questions from the only regular-season meeting between these teams.

Who was the MVP for BYU basketball?

Noah Waterman scored the most points with 17. His shooting in the second half was critical. 12 of his 17 points came in the final half.

However, I’m going to say Fousseyni Traore was the MVP tonight.

He entered the game for the first time with 10 minutes remaining and the Cougars trailing by eight points.

Traore scored seven points down the stretch. However, I thought it was his physical presence and ability to finish around the rim that helped BYU have a chance at the win.

There was a late offensive foul call on him that was questionable. Had the call gone his way, he would have been shooting free throws to give BYU the lead.

It’s a massive challenge for head coach Mark Pope to find minutes for him, Aly Khalifa, and Atiki Ally Atiki.

One thing is clear, Traore can make a difference against some of the best teams in the conference.

What was the most interesting stat from the game?

Houston is the top defensive team in the country. They are not a top three-point shooting team.

Against BYU, Houston made 43 percent of their three-point attempts.

They made 10 three-point shots. BYU made 11 of them while only shooting 29 percent from deep.

Points off turnovers favored Houston as well, but their ability to match BYU from the three-point line helped them escape with a win.

What was the play of the game?

The play of the game would have been a three-point make from Trevin Knell with 45 seconds to go, giving BYU the lead late.

However, the shot didn’t fall. Houston made their free throws and closed the door on BYU.

Early in the second half, Dallin Hall secured a rebound and pushed down the floor.

Houston’s defense never set up properly which provided a lane to the basket for Hall.

He seized the moment and threw down a thunderous one-handed dunk.

Hall finished the game with six points and five assists. Foul trouble in the second half kept him from having a bigger impact.

When was the game over for BYU basketball?

Houston made two free throws with 41 seconds left to extend the lead to three points.

BYU needed to score on the ensuing possession to keep the pressure on the Cougars.

The ball found Richie Saunders in the corner and he launched a three-point shot.

Unfortunately, it rimmed out and Houston secured the rebound. They buried two more free throws, closing the door on BYU.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter @baiamontematt here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 21 BYU Basketball Comes Up Short Against No. 4 Houston

BYU had a few opportunities late to take the lead, but the ball didn't go in the hoop. Houston converted free throws when had to have them. 

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lackadaisical Jazz Fall Below .500 After Loss To Pelicans

The Utah Jazz started slow for the third straight game and fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 153-124 on the road.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Drop Third Straight Game In Loss To Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record in scoring as they crushed the Utah Jazz 153-124 on the road.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Pins Daniels Shot On Backboard With Two Hands

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler sent away shot after shot against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. He finished with five blocks.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Catch Fire Following Halftime Break In New Orleans

The Utah Jazz trailed by 18 going into halftime but a third-quarter run closed the New Orleans Pelicans lead to single-digits.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Heat Trade 6-time All-Star Kyle Lowry, Draft Pick To Hornets For Terry Rozier

Lowry was traded Tuesday by the Heat to the Hornets for Terry Rozier — someone enjoying the best season of his career

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Answering Questions From The Lone Meeting Between No. 21 BYU And No. 4 Houston