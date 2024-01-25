On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Six bodies found in a remote Mojave Desert area in Southern California

Jan 25, 2024, 2:44 PM | Updated: 3:35 pm

This aerial still image from video provided by KTLA shows law enforcement vehicles where several pe...

This aerial still image from video provided by KTLA shows law enforcement vehicles where several people were found shot to death in El Mirage, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Deputies found the bodies of six people at a remote dirt crossroads in the Mojave Desert in Southern California, a scene described as so grisly that TV stations blurred some of the images captured by their helicopter overhead. (KTLA via AP)

(KTLA via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


EL MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Deputies found the bodies of six people at a remote dirt crossroads in the Mojave Desert in Southern California, a scene described as so grisly that TV stations blurred some of the images captured by their helicopters overhead.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a request for a wellness check reached the area off Highway 395 outside the community of El Mirage around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and found five of the bodies. The sixth was found Wednesday morning, sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said.

Authorities were still gathering evidence to determine what happened, and Rodriguez said they could not say even how the people died or whether they had been shot. The area, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles and about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Victorville, is so remote that the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department called in help from the California Highway Patrol’s Aviation Division to find the scene, Rodriguez said.

“It’ll be several hours still before we are ready for any body to be removed from the scene,” she said, adding that the coroner’s investigators will be called in then.

TV crews arriving at the scene Tuesday night reported seeing two vehicles there. Overhead footage from TV stations showed a dark blue SUV with a passenger window blown out and another door open, with part of the image blurred.

The footage showed several yellow markers near the dirt crossroads, in scrubby desert land that stretched for miles. Yellow tape blocked access from the nearest paved road.

Members of the department’s specialized investigations division were brought in to conduct a homicide investigation, according to an email from sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Trump motorcade arrives for court...

Associated Press

Donald Trump testifies for less than 3 minutes in defamation trial and is rebuked by judge

He testified for under three minutes. But former President Donald Trump still broke a judge's rules on what he could tell a jury about writer E. Jean Carroll's sexual assault and defamation allegations, and he left the courtroom Thursday bristling to the spectators: “This is not America.”

2 hours ago

Robitussin recall...

Amanda Musa, CNN

Robitussin cough syrups recalled nationwide due to microbial contamination

Some Robitussin Honey cough syrups sold nationwide are being recalled because of microbial contamination, according to an announcement posted Thursday.

3 hours ago

wolf moom...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

Keep an eye on the sky for January’s full ‘wolf moon’

The first full moon of the new year, known as the wolf moon, will shine in the night sky Thursday.

3 hours ago

FILE - Cookies cool on a table on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013, in Enid, Okla. Holiday meals may be chan...

Associated Press

New York dancer dies after eating mislabeled cookies that contained peanuts

A New York City woman died after eating a mislabeled cookie containing peanuts.

4 hours ago

Most parents expect to pay for their children until they become adults. But many say they are still...

Jeanne Sahadi, CNN

Many parents say they are still financially subsidizing their adult children

Many say they are still financially subsidizing their now-adult children, sometimes well into their late 20s and early 30s.

6 hours ago

Lanny Smoot, a Disney Imagineer and Research Fellow, will be inducted into the National Inventors H...

Rikki Klaus, CNN

Lanny Smoot, Disney inventor behind live-action lightsaber, to be inducted into National Inventors Hall of Fame

Lanny Smoot will be inducted into National Inventors Hall of Fame for multiple inventions including the live-action lightsaber.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Six bodies found in a remote Mojave Desert area in Southern California