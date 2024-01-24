On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Ryan Smith, SEG Formally Requests NHL Expansion Team To Utah

Jan 24, 2024, 9:38 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Smith Entertainment Group announced that they sent in a request to the NHL to kickstart the expansion process with the ultimate goal of bringing a hockey team to Utah.

SEG believes that Utah would be ready for an NHL team as soon as next season.

Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz, said that he wants the NHL to expand to Utah as soon as possible.

“SEG envisions a near future where the NHL will thrive in Utah, and we are 100% focused on making this happen as soon as possible,” Smith said. “We are passionate about sports and entertainment in the state and are committed to providing premium sports and entertainment experiences for the people of Utah and visitors from around the world. We are ready to welcome the NHL and are confident that the time and attention being spent by all parties will bring one of the most exciting and dynamic leagues in the world to our community on a permanent basis.”

The team would either temporarily call Delta Center home or wait to begin play until a new hockey arena finished construction. The location for the prospective hockey arena is undecided at this time.

The NHL released a statement on SEG’s formal request.

Governor Spencer Cox, Ryan Smith Speak On NHL To Utah

Utah Governor Spencer Cox joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about the future of sports in Utah and what the next decade will look like as SLC prepares to host the 2034 games.

He remained optimistic on the possibility of an MLB and NHL franchise calling Utah home.

RELATED: Salt Lake City Is ‘Preferred Host’ For 2034 Olympics. What Does That Mean?

“The next ten years, (we are) going to transform from a sports perspective,” Cox said. “For Major League Baseball, I think the chances of that happening are still very good. I think the chances of NHL happening are very good as well.”

In the past, Ryan Smith hinted at his interest in bringing an NHL to the state of Utah. Back in April, Smith quoted a post on X from KSL Sports’ Sam Farnsworth about bringing the Stanley Cup Playoffs to Utah, saying “in motion”.

RELATED: Jazz Owner Ryan Smith Hints NHL To Utah ‘In Motion’

Pat McAfee host of one of the most popular sports shows online (and now TV) had Smith in the studio to discuss the Utah Jazz, the NBA, and the potential of bringing professional hockey to Utah.

McAfee recently visited Utah with the College GameDay crew for the matchup between Utah and Oregon and was thoroughly impressed by the sports community of the Beehive State.

READ MORE: Salt Lake City Made A Big Impression On ESPN’s Pat McAfee

McAfee asked Smith about his goals when it comes to owning more teams.

“I’ve talked to Gary (Bettman, NHL commissioner) a bunch,” Smith said. “There’s no secret about how hockey would do there.”

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Answering Questions From The Lone Meeting Between No. 21 BYU And No. 4 Houston

One thing is clear for BYU, Fousseyni Traore can make a difference against some of the best teams in the conference. 

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 21 BYU Basketball Comes Up Short Against No. 4 Houston

BYU had a few opportunities late to take the lead, but the ball didn't go in the hoop. Houston converted free throws when had to have them. 

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lackadaisical Jazz Fall Below .500 After Loss To Pelicans

The Utah Jazz started slow for the third straight game and fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 153-124 on the road.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Drop Third Straight Game In Loss To Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record in scoring as they crushed the Utah Jazz 153-124 on the road.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Pins Daniels Shot On Backboard With Two Hands

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler sent away shot after shot against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. He finished with five blocks.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Catch Fire Following Halftime Break In New Orleans

The Utah Jazz trailed by 18 going into halftime but a third-quarter run closed the New Orleans Pelicans lead to single-digits.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Ryan Smith, SEG Formally Requests NHL Expansion Team To Utah