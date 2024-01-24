Jazz Notes: How Does Siakam Deal Affect Utah Jazz, Trade Market?

SALT LAKE CITY – Last week, the Raptors and Pacers agreed on a trade to send All-Star Pascal Siakam to Indiana for two players and three first-round picks.

How does this trade affect the Utah Jazz and the NBA trade market?

Breaking: The Pacers are finalizing a trade to acquire All-Star Pascal Siakam in a deal that will send Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to the Raptors, sources told @wojespn. New Orleans will be a third team in deal, sending Kira Lewis to the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/2VZLcK7DTQ — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2024

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt talked about how Siakam’s value compares to players on the Jazz roster.

Specifically, Utah’s star forward Lauri Markkanen.

There have been rumors circulating the Jazz’s willingness to move on from Markkanen. Utah wants to keep the Finnish seven-footer in town but he isn’t seen as ‘untouchable.’

RELATED: Report – Jazz ‘Willing To Listen’ To Trade Offers For Lauri Markkanen

Do you think the @utahjazz should buy or sell at the NBA Trade Deadline? 🤔@BensHoops and @ChandlerHoltKSL talk about this and more on this week’s episode of the Jazz Notes podcast! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/1qpnlSyovm — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 23, 2024

Siakam has the edge when it comes to accolades but Markkanen has a slight advantage in counting stats.

Siakam is an NBA champion, two-time All-Star, and two-time All-NBA selection.

Meanwhile, Markkanen is averaging 23.6 points and 8.7 rebounds to Siakam’s 21.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Even though Markkanen has had a bigger role for his team over the past two seasons, Anderson still believes that Markkanen has more value than Siakam.

“That trade package is not enough to get Lauri Markkanen out of Utah,” Anderson said. “They would need a lot more than that. That sets the market a little bit, it’s got to be well above that.”

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like how does Pascal Siakam deal affect trade market? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.