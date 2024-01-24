On the Site:
Stop For Students
Jazz Notes: How Does Siakam Deal Affect Utah Jazz, Trade Market?

Jan 24, 2024, 10:19 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Last week, the Raptors and Pacers agreed on a trade to send All-Star Pascal Siakam to Indiana for two players and three first-round picks.

How does this trade affect the Utah Jazz and the NBA trade market?

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt talked about how Siakam’s value compares to players on the Jazz roster.

Specifically, Utah’s star forward Lauri Markkanen.

There have been rumors circulating the Jazz’s willingness to move on from Markkanen. Utah wants to keep the Finnish seven-footer in town but he isn’t seen as ‘untouchable.’

RELATED: Report – Jazz ‘Willing To Listen’ To Trade Offers For Lauri Markkanen

Siakam has the edge when it comes to accolades but Markkanen has a slight advantage in counting stats.

Siakam is an NBA champion, two-time All-Star, and two-time All-NBA selection.

Meanwhile, Markkanen is averaging 23.6 points and 8.7 rebounds to Siakam’s 21.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Even though Markkanen has had a bigger role for his team over the past two seasons, Anderson still believes that Markkanen has more value than Siakam.

“That trade package is not enough to get Lauri Markkanen out of Utah,” Anderson said. “They would need a lot more than that. That sets the market a little bit, it’s got to be well above that.”

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

