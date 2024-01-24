One dead in police shooting in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE — One person was killed in a police shooting in Bluffdale on Wednesday morning.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department Chief Burton told KSL that at approximately 8:30 a.m., the fire department and police responded to a medical call near 14941 South Castle Valley Drive.

Upon arrival, first responders found the 44-year-old man in a locked room. According to Burton, the man “presented a firearm at the fire department,” and police fired shots.



The man was attended to and transported to a hospital in Riverton, where he died shortly after.

Burton said the Officer Involved Critical Incident team is responding to conduct an investigation. No first responders were harmed in the incident, and Burton said it’s “unknown at this time whether the man fired his weapon or not.”

Police and investigators remain on the scene now collecting evidence, locating witnesses, and interviewing witnesses.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more info is provided.