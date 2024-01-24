On the Site:
Stop For Students
UTAH LEGISLATURE

Transgender bathroom bill revised: passes in Senate committee hearing

Jan 24, 2024, 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:20 pm

DURHAM, NC - MAY 10: Unisex signs hang outside bathrooms at Toast Paninoteca on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. Debate over transgender bathroom access spreads nationwide as the U.S. Department of Justice countersues North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory from enforcing the provisions of House Bill 2 (HB2) that dictate what bathrooms transgender individuals can use. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

BY ELIZA PACE


SALT LAKE CITY — A bill involving transgender bathroom use has passed in the Senate committee hearing following significant changes.

HB257 initially required individuals to use the bathroom designated for their sex  – unless they had undergone transgender surgery and legally changed their gender on their birth certificate.

On Wednesday, the bill was altered and currently does not bar transgender individuals from entering a public sex-designated bathroom. Instead, the bill focuses on “the actions of those who commit lewd and offensive behavior in a privacy space, no matter the gender,” and “strengthens criminal charges for those who commit offensive behavior in a bathroom.”

The bill instead requires that individuals enter locker rooms and changing rooms that correspond to their sex.

The bill states,” the objective remains the same; we want to ensure everyone feels comfortable in Utah.”

According to KSL TV’s Lindsay Aerts, many republicans stood to thank the sponsor for making these big changes so they could support the bill.

The revised bill states it would require future government buildings to provide more options for privacy in changing rooms and strengthen criminal charges for those who commit offensive behavior in a “privacy space.” It outlines enhanced penalties for government entities and individuals.

For government entities, the bill specified that a report of lewdness, lewdness involving a child, voyeurism, criminal trespass, or loitering in a privacy space must be referred to law enforcement and failure to report violations “by political subdivisions may result in a $10,000 fine if unresolved.”

For individuals, the bill stated it would enhance penalties for individuals who commit any of the following crimes: lewdness, lewdness involving a child, voyeurism, criminal trespass, or loitering in a privacy space. However, it did not specify what the enhanced penalty would be.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

