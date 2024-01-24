Transgender bathroom bill revised: passes in Senate committee hearing

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill involving transgender bathroom use has passed in the Senate committee hearing following significant changes.

HB257 initially required individuals to use the bathroom designated for their sex – unless they had undergone transgender surgery and legally changed their gender on their birth certificate.

On Wednesday, the bill was altered and currently does not bar transgender individuals from entering a public sex-designated bathroom. Instead, the bill focuses on “the actions of those who commit lewd and offensive behavior in a privacy space, no matter the gender,” and “strengthens criminal charges for those who commit offensive behavior in a bathroom.”

The bill instead requires that individuals enter locker rooms and changing rooms that correspond to their sex.

The bill states,” the objective remains the same; we want to ensure everyone feels comfortable in Utah.”

#BREAKING: There is a BIG change being made to the bill dealing with bathroom/privacy access. It no longer prohibits restricts transgender people from using BATHROOMS of the sex they identify with. But it requires a sex designation from LOCKER ROOMS. pic.twitter.com/YUiMN4AdBY — Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) January 24, 2024

According to KSL TV’s Lindsay Aerts, many republicans stood to thank the sponsor for making these big changes so they could support the bill.

The revised bill states it would require future government buildings to provide more options for privacy in changing rooms and strengthen criminal charges for those who commit offensive behavior in a “privacy space.” It outlines enhanced penalties for government entities and individuals.

For government entities, the bill specified that a report of lewdness, lewdness involving a child, voyeurism, criminal trespass, or loitering in a privacy space must be referred to law enforcement and failure to report violations “by political subdivisions may result in a $10,000 fine if unresolved.”

For individuals, the bill stated it would enhance penalties for individuals who commit any of the following crimes: lewdness, lewdness involving a child, voyeurism, criminal trespass, or loitering in a privacy space. However, it did not specify what the enhanced penalty would be.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.