Salt Lake County deputy charged with sexually abusing co-worker

Jan 24, 2024, 1:18 PM

Salt Lake County Sheriff building...

A female Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputy was charged Tuesday with inappropriately touching a male co-worker. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputy is facing a criminal charge in a workplace sexual harassment investigation.

Emily Ann Jewett, 32, of Herriman, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Jewett is accused of inappropriately touching a co-worker on July 19, 2023.

“Later that day, Jewett rolled her chair over by (the victim), grabbed his thigh and told him not to turn her in to internal affairs or she would take him down with her. (He) told Jewett not to touch him many times,” according to charging documents.

South Salt Lake police were called to investigate the incident. The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office building and the metro jail are located in South Salt Lake.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and observed after Jewett touched her co-worker, he tried to shield himself from her, “began to take deep breaths, rapidly chewed his gum and adjusted his load bearing vest due to being uncomfortable,” the charges state, adding that he “walked around to kick his legs out and punch his arms out to shake off Jewett’s touch.”

When questioned by South Salt Lake police, Jewett said her palm “might” have touched her co-worker.

“It does look bad. … I know it does and it looks … awful,” she said, according to the charges, while also making statements such as, “That is crossing a line” and, “Obviously, like, I did do it.”

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released a brief statement saying Jewett had been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of her disciplinary proceedings and internal due process, which is expected to be in two to three weeks.

