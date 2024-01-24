On the Site:
Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: A Shift In Power

Jan 24, 2024, 1:24 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Oregon is no longer unbeaten in Pac-12 play thanks to Utah and Colorado, moving Arizona back up to the top spot after week four for Pac-12 Men’s Basketball.

The “Conference of Champions” only has one ranked team in the Wildcats who sit at No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 with Utah and Colorado receiving votes.

It’s been a few years since the Pac-12 has been terribly compelling in men’s basketball, but the final season of the conference’s existence appears to be on track to provide some memories.

How Things Shook Out In Week Four Of Conference Play

Arizona certainly isn’t invincible in this league, but when they are on, they are on. Last week they proved too much for the SoCal schools, walking away with the sweep.

Oregon’s reign as the lone undefeated in Pac-12 play came to an end last weekend at the hands of the Mountain schools with both Utah and Colorado bouncing back in big ways after a so-so effort the week before.

Things feel like they are beginning to settle in for the hierarchy of the Pac-12 Conference four weeks in and could make for some interesting and meaningful matchups as we begin to head into the last stretch of regular season play.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Five

This week is primed for some matchups that matter in Pac-12 Men’s Hoops.

Oregon will be back in the comfort of home after a tough road outing against Colorado and Utah. They will be hosting the Arizona schools- ASU first on January 25 and then the Wildcats on January 27.

These feel like games that could set the tone for how the rest of league play goes.

Additionally, Utah and Colorado head up to Washington to face the Huskies and Cougars- matchups that have already taken place earlier this year. Both mountain schools have been formidable at home but have struggled on the road.

The Utes and Buffs will both be looking for their first conference road wins this weekend starting on Wednesday, January 25.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week Four

  1. No. 9 Arizona (14-4, 5-2)
  2. Oregon, (13-5, 5-2)
  3. Arizona State (11-7, 5-2)
  4. Utah (14-5, 5-3)
  5. Colorado (14-5, 5-3)
  6. Stanford (10-8, 5-3)
  7. Washington State (13-6, 4-4)
  8. Washington (11-8, 3-5)
  9. UCLA (8-11, 3-5)
  10. Cal (7-12, 3-5)
  11. USC (8-11, 2-6)
  12. Oregon State (9-9, 1-6)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

