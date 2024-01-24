On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Smith: Utah Ready For NHL ‘Now’, Potential Team Names

Jan 24, 2024, 1:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Ryan Smith, Chairman of the Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and discussed Utah’s readiness to host an NHL team, and a potential name for the franchise.

On Wednesday, SEG announced that it had formally requested for the NHL to place an expansion franchise in Utah. Smith followed the announcement with an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN to discuss what the state had to offer.

Related: SEG Requests NHL Expansion In Utah

“We’ve got to put something in front of [the NHL] that’s pretty tough for them to turn down, and I think we’ve done that,” Smith said.

“We’ve got the youngest demographic in the country, the fastest growing state, we’re in the process of [bringing] the [Winter] Olympics, which is massive for [2034] and hockey.”

Smith: Utah Ready For NHL “Now”

While as many as six locations have explored NHL expansion across North America, Smith says there is one determining factor that sets Utah apart.

“We’re saying, ‘Hey, we’re ready, and we can we can do it now.’ We don’t we don’t need to go build an arena to land a team right now.”

While a new arena would be in the team’s plans, SEG “made clear its immediate ability to welcome an NHL team to Utah, using Delta Center as an interim home arena for an NHL franchise” in Wednesday’s announcement.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve been holding NHL games and we’ve done the Frozen Fury in the Delta Center,” Smith told McAfee. “It fits, it works. It’s not as many seats as we would like because it’s not configured the right way, but we can probably get 14,000 plus [fans] in there and get going on a launch.”

Smith Entertains Potential Utah NHL Team Name

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Smith was asked about potential names for the expansion franchise.

Though the Utah Jazz owner didn’t have specifics, he mentioned that he’d seen suggestions from fans on social media.

“There was a bunch out there, I saw the Utah Venom, I saw the Yetis — Utah Yeti with a killer logo. I thought that was pretty cool actually, especially with the U and the Y, they’d finally come together,” Smith said of the rivalry between the University of Utah and BYU.

Though Smith entertained a few names, he didn’t commit to branding just yet.

“Our number one goal is like, let’s land the plane here and get the NHL in Utah,” Smith said. “We can worry about all the other stuff after that.”

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Defensive End Heading To East-West Shrine Bowl

Former Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss is set to compete in the East-West Shrine Bowl as part of his preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft.

11 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A Fist Fight In A Phone Booth

Pac-12 women’s basketball is looking to be a fist fight in a phone booth and will certainly keep its audience on their toes till the end.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: A Shift In Power

Oregon is no longer unbeaten in Pac-12 play, moving Arizona back up to the top spot after week four for Pac-12 Men's Basketball.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: How Does Siakam Deal Affect Utah Jazz, Trade Market?

The Raptors and Pacers agreed on a trade to send All-Star Pascal Siakam to Indiana. How does this trade affect the Jazz and the trade market?

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith, SEG Formally Requests NHL Expansion Team To Utah

SEG announced that they sent in a request to the NHL to kickstart the expansion process with the goal of bringing a hockey team to Utah.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Answering Questions From The Lone Meeting Between No. 21 BYU And No. 4 Houston

One thing is clear for BYU, Fousseyni Traore can make a difference against some of the best teams in the conference. 

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Smith: Utah Ready For NHL ‘Now’, Potential Team Names