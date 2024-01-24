On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A Fist Fight In A Phone Booth

Jan 24, 2024, 2:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Pac-12 women’s basketball is looking to be a fist fight in a phone booth and will certainly keep its audience on their toes till the end.

The “Conference of Champions” looks to be highly competitive again in women’s college hoops with six teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 with Oregon State cracking in for the first time this season.

Conference play is off and running and as entertaining as it has ever been.

How Things Shook Out In Week Four Of Conference Play

Week four proved to be every bit as compelling as week three of conference play for Pac-12 women’s basketball.

No. 2 UCLA fell to No. 16 Utah in an instant classic. The Utes also took down (at the time) No. 6 USC too.

No. 6 Stanford kept chugging along while No. 3 Colorado didn’t have quite enough punch to hand the Bruins a second loss on the weekend.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Five

The excitement from the compelling matchups of the past few weeks will take a bit of a hiatus this weekend.

No. 16 Utah, No. 3 Colorado and No. 25 Oregon State will provide the most interesting matchups starting with the Buffs and Beavers on Friday, January 26.

The Utes and Beavers will then meet up Sunday, January 28.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week Three

  1. No. 6 Stanford (17-2, 6-1)
  2. No. 3 Colorado (16-2, 6-1)
  3. No. 2 UCLA (15-2, 4-2)
  4. No. 16 Utah (14-5, 4-3)
  5. No. 25 Oregon State (15-3, 4-3)
  6. No. 11 USC (13-3, 3-3)
  7. Washington State (14-5, 3-3)
  8. Cal (13-6, 3-4)
  9. Washington (12-5, 2-4)
  10. Oregon (11-9, 2-5)
  11. Arizona (10-9, 2-5)
  12. Arizona State (9-10, 1-6)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Defensive End Heading To East-West Shrine Bowl

Former Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss is set to compete in the East-West Shrine Bowl as part of his preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft.

11 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Smith: Utah Ready For NHL ‘Now’, Potential Team Names

Ryan Smith, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and discussed Utah's readiness to host an NHL team, and a potential name for the franchise.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: A Shift In Power

Oregon is no longer unbeaten in Pac-12 play, moving Arizona back up to the top spot after week four for Pac-12 Men's Basketball.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: How Does Siakam Deal Affect Utah Jazz, Trade Market?

The Raptors and Pacers agreed on a trade to send All-Star Pascal Siakam to Indiana. How does this trade affect the Jazz and the trade market?

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith, SEG Formally Requests NHL Expansion Team To Utah

SEG announced that they sent in a request to the NHL to kickstart the expansion process with the goal of bringing a hockey team to Utah.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Answering Questions From The Lone Meeting Between No. 21 BYU And No. 4 Houston

One thing is clear for BYU, Fousseyni Traore can make a difference against some of the best teams in the conference. 

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A Fist Fight In A Phone Booth