Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A Fist Fight In A Phone Booth

SALT LAKE CITY – Pac-12 women’s basketball is looking to be a fist fight in a phone booth and will certainly keep its audience on their toes till the end.

The “Conference of Champions” looks to be highly competitive again in women’s college hoops with six teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 with Oregon State cracking in for the first time this season.

Conference play is off and running and as entertaining as it has ever been.

How Things Shook Out In Week Four Of Conference Play

Week four proved to be every bit as compelling as week three of conference play for Pac-12 women’s basketball.

No. 2 UCLA fell to No. 16 Utah in an instant classic. The Utes also took down (at the time) No. 6 USC too.

No. 6 Stanford kept chugging along while No. 3 Colorado didn’t have quite enough punch to hand the Bruins a second loss on the weekend.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Five

The excitement from the compelling matchups of the past few weeks will take a bit of a hiatus this weekend.

No. 16 Utah, No. 3 Colorado and No. 25 Oregon State will provide the most interesting matchups starting with the Buffs and Beavers on Friday, January 26.

The Utes and Beavers will then meet up Sunday, January 28.

The Utes are on the road again and headed to Oregon to take on the Ducks!

THEN

The Utes will vs the No. 25 ranked Oregon State Beavers. Don’t forget to tune into the PAC-12 Networks to watch.#goutes pic.twitter.com/WImwLfjkEK — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 24, 2024

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week Three

No. 6 Stanford (17-2, 6-1) No. 3 Colorado (16-2, 6-1) No. 2 UCLA (15-2, 4-2) No. 16 Utah (14-5, 4-3) No. 25 Oregon State (15-3, 4-3) No. 11 USC (13-3, 3-3) Washington State (14-5, 3-3) Cal (13-6, 3-4) Washington (12-5, 2-4) Oregon (11-9, 2-5) Arizona (10-9, 2-5) Arizona State (9-10, 1-6)

