On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Box Elder District to remove Chinese immersion program in schools

Jan 24, 2024, 6:47 PM | Updated: 6:51 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND ELIZA PACE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

BRIGHAM CITY — The Box Elder School District is going to remove the Chinese immersion program for new students, citing “declining interest.” Still, some parents are urging them to reconsider.

The Chinese dual immersion program at Golden Spike Elementary is ideally supposed to have sixty new kids each year to make up two classes. Instead, its enrollment is about half of that amount.  Despite the low enrollment, parents who have seen the program work say it’s too valuable to drop.

Luke Anderson has participated in nine years of Chinese dual immersion. He said he’s sorry to hear other kids in his area may not get that same chance.

“I’m disappointed, I think Chinese is going to do a lot for me in the future,” Anderson said.

He saw his language skills pay off on a recent trip to Taiwan.

Annette Anderson and her daughter in Taiwan. (Anderson family) Annette Anderson and her daughter in Taiwan. (Anderson family) Luke Anderson in Taiwan with students after spending nine years in Chinese dual immersion at his school in Utah. (Anderson family)

“To watch it in action was incredible and it just really made us appreciate this skill that they’ve been able to acquire just through school,” his mother, Annette Anderson said.

Annette Anderson, who also has a daughter in the program, is among the parents who are urging Box Elder Schools to keep it.

“It’s about what kind of cultures of people you can connect with. It’s about helping you, even to the degree discover who you are inside,” Jared Turner said.

Jared Turner’s family actually lived in China for several years. The immersion program helped his older kids continue learning Mandarin when they moved back to Utah.

Jared Turner and his family during the time they lived in China. (Turner family)

Jeremy Young is the new director of dual immersion for the Box Elder School District. Ashlee Nelson ran it before him.

“This has been a concern for quite a few years now,” Nelson said.

Students who were already participants of the program will be able to continue until they graduate, but new students will not be able to join. The school district has four elementary schools already with Spanish immersion and Young said there’s already enough interest shown at Golden Spike Elementary to add that program, but not enough interest in Chinese programs to keep them.

“We are proponents of dual immersion. We see the benefit of dual immersion. We see it as a wonderful thing,” Young said.

Young said Chinese immersion classes at this point have smaller numbers in the beginning and by the time those classes get into middle and high school, they become even smaller.

“We end up spending more per student just to staff the classes in those Chinese programs,” Young said.

But parents say it’s hard to put a dollar value on what it teaches them.

“There is so much more to learning a new language than getting a better job,” Turner said. “It’s about enriching your life.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

An educator reading to young kids at the Salt Lake City Library....

Debbie Worthen

Experts say 1,000 books before kindergarten helps develop a love for reading

A Utah program is aiming to foster an appreciation for literature for early cognitive development by getting kids to read 1,000 books before kindergarten.

1 day ago

Canyon View Middle School will return to in-person learning on Wednesday. The school had switched t...

Mark Jones

Students to return to Canyon View Middle School after carbon monoxide evacuation

Canyon View Middle School will be returning to in-person learning on Wednesday after multiple tests cleared the building safe for occupancy.

1 day ago

Michael S. Bassis proceeds into his inauguration as the 16th president of Westminster College on Oc...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Former Westminster University President dead at 79

Westminster University has announced that the schools 16th President, Michael Bassis, has died Tuesday.

1 day ago

Some families at Canyon View Middle School said they haven't yet decided if they will send their st...

Shelby Lofton

Parents express concern about sending students back to school after carbon monoxide exposures

Some families at Canyon View Middle School said they haven't yet decided if they will send their student back to school Wednesday when in-person classes resume.

2 days ago

A Riverton elementary school came together Monday to celebrate the remarkable journey of their long...

Debbie Worthen

Foothills Elementary honors longtime custodian on journey to US citizenship

There was a heartwarming surprise assembly at Foothills Elementary in Riverton on Monday.

2 days ago

FILE: Dr. Claudine Gay, president of Harvard University, testifies before the House Education and W...

Michael Casey

Plagiarism probe finds some problems with former Harvard president Claudine Gay’s work

Harvard University has released a detailed account of its investigation into plagiarism allegations against former president Claudine Gay, who resigned this month over those concerns and her antisemitism testimony at a congressional hearing.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Box Elder District to remove Chinese immersion program in schools