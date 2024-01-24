On the Site:
Stop For Students
Report: Jim Harbaugh Returns To NFL To Coach Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 24, 2024, 5:12 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES – According to ESPN sources, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will return to the NFL sidelines to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh has been the head coach of the Wolverines since 2015.

From 2011 to 2014, Harbaugh was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Harbaugh’s position with the Chargers will be his third NFL coaching position and second as a head coach.

In his four seasons with San Francisco, Harbaugh found a lot of success. The 49ers went 44-19 over four seasons with Harbaugh calling the shots.

The 49ers made two NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl during Harbaugh’s stint.

With Michigan, Harbaugh remained successful.

The Wolverines went 86-25 under Harbaugh and made a bowl game in eight of his nine seasons with the school.

Once the Wolverines finally climbed the mountain and were named champions, Harbaugh decided it was time to return to the big leagues.

Michigan Overpowers Washington As Jim Harbaugh Delivers A National Title

Jim Harbaugh raised the championship trophy as gold and white confetti sprayed over his team and “We Are the Champions” blared.

Nine years after he took over at Michigan, Harbaugh delivered on the lofty expectations he brought with him to his beloved alma mater.


Blake Corum ran for 134 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Harbaugh and the top-ranked Wolverines — undeterred by suspensions and a sign-stealing case that shadowed the program — completed a three-year surge to a national title by beating No. 2 Washington 34-13 Monday night in the College Football Playoff.

“We’re innocent and we stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent. And I’d like to point that out,” Harbaugh said when asked about off-field issues, jumping in to answer a question posed to his players. “And these guys are innocent. And overcome that? It wasn’t that hard because we knew we were innocent.

“(The season) went exactly how we wanted it to go. It went exactly how we wanted it to go.”

The Wolverines (15-0) sealed their first national title since 1997 when Corum, who scored the winning touchdown in overtime against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, blasted in from the 1-yard line with 3:37 left to put Michigan up by 21 and set off another rousing rendition of “The Victors” from the band.

